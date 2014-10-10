The Wire and Cable report defines the profit generation through various sectors and explains remarkable investment methods towards the market. It also offers vital intuition about the Wire and Cable Market opportunities, as an introduction of new products, Wire and Cable Market driving factors, restraints, geographical landscaping, as well as competitive approaches executed by the key market players. The Wire and Cable report study presents particular stockholder in the industry, consist of market financiers, investors, dealer, product manufactures and producers.

Wire and Cable Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 201.76 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 332.65 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.45% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand of wire and cable from various end- users is the major factor for the growth of this market.

In this Wire and Cable report, in-depth summary of the industry is examined for understanding the market situation and key difficulties. Various types of elements such as interactions, research findings, interviews, sales, distribution medium, industrial supply chain, conclusion, appendix and sources of data are identified in the report. Better comprehend market fluctuations and trends based on geographic regions to gain the insights of current market are mentioned in the Wire and Cable report.

Market Definition: Global Wire and Cable Market

Wire is a piece of metal that is used to carry electric current on the other hand cable contain number of wires inside a plastic or rubber which is used to carry electric signals. Copper, aluminium, plastics and alloys are the material which is used to make this wires and cables. They are widely used in industries like defence and gas, oil, automotive etc. These days, due to increasing residences and houses in the developing countries, there is increase in the use of the wires and cables.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in wire and cable market are Prysmian Group, HENGTONG GROUP CO.,LTD., FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO., LTD., Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., General Cable Technologies Corporation, TPC Wire & Cable Corp, LS Cable & System Ltd, Polycab.com, Southwire Company, LLC., Hitachi Metals, Ltd., NEXANS, Leoni AG, Belden Inc., CordsCable.com, Finolex Cables, Torrent Power Ltd., Marlin Steel Wire Products LLC.,

Market Drivers:

Rising urbanization and industrialization in developing countries are driving the growth of this market

Growing demand for self-governing vehicles is another factor driving the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

High cost of the raw material is restraining the growth of this market

Increasing investment issue faced by the manufacturer is another factor restraining the growth of this market

Segmentation: Global Wire and Cable Market

By Voltage

Low Medium High Extra High



By Installation

Overhead Underground



By End- Use

Aerospace & Defense Automotive Building & Construction Oil & Gas Energy & Power IT & Telecommunication Others



By Material

Copper Aluminium Glass Others



By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico



South America

Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Europe

Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific

Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific



Middle East and Africa

South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2016, Shilpi Cable Technologies Limited announced the launch of their Wires and switchgear products under their new SAFE brand. This consist of modular switches, cables, DBs, MCBs etc. The main of the launch is to expand their business and provide safe products to the customers.

In January 2018, PIC Wire & Cable announced the launch of their new cable RFMATES ULTRALITE UH25107 which is lighter and cheaper than the other traditional wires. They are specially designed for the systems which require less DB loss budgets for antenna runs. The main aim is to provide high quality wire and cables to the customers.

Competitive Analysis

Global wire and cable market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of wire and cable market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

