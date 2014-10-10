Europe Internet of Things (IOT) Healthcare Market is expected to reach USD 99,354.29 million by 2024 from USD 8,581.12 million in 2016, at a CAGR of 35.9% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

IoT can be used to increase diagnostic rates and improve accuracy, allowing for caretakers to make fast, more informed decisions for patients. There is a large physician shortage across the world and misdiagnosis rates are skyrocketing. With medical professionals under more pressure than ever before, IoT can have a meaningful impact on the healthcare industry.

Due to the rapidly growing elderly population, health issues are increasing, while there is a concerted effort to control costs. IoT healthcare devices provide a lower cost and less intrusive way to manage health. Wearables, medication reminders, and portable diagnostic devices reduce the number of visits to a doctor and increase the level of care.

The major factors driving the growth of this market are rising incidence rates of chronic diseases, rise in investment for healthcare IOT solutions, better accessibility of high-speed internet, implementation of IOT solutions for reduced cost of care and growing demand for cost-effective treatment and disease management. On the other hand, lack of competence in deploying IOT solutions and regulatory implications may hinder the growth of the market.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, Medtronic and Koninklijke Philips N.V. along with others such as CISCO Systems Inc., IBM Corporation, GE Healthcare, Microsoft, Qualcomm Life, Inc., Honeywell Life Care Solutions, Diabetizer Gmbh & Co. Kg, Proteus Digital Health, Adheretech Inc. and Apple Inc. among others

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. The report highlights major technological developments and changing trends adopted by key companies over a period of time.

The Europe Internet Of Things (IOT) Healthcare market report includes key showcase sections and sub-segments, evolving market patterns and elements, free market activity changes, market opening quantification throw market forecasts, and current patterns Challenge tracking, competitive beat of knowledge, opportunity mapping for innovative leaps.

What is the growth potential of the global Europe Internet Of Things (IOT) Healthcare market?

Which company is currently leading the global Europe Internet Of Things (IOT) Healthcare market? Will the company continue to lead during the forecast period?

What are the top strategies that players are expected to adopt in the coming years?

Which regional market is anticipated to secure the highest market share of Europe Internet Of Things (IOT) Healthcare?

How will the competitive landscape change in future?

What do players need to do to adapt to future competitive changes?

What will be the total production and consumption in the global Europe Internet Of Things (IOT) Healthcare market by 2026?

Which are the key upcoming technologies of Europe Internet Of Things (IOT) Healthcare market? How will they impact the global Europe Internet Of Things (IOT) Healthcare market?

Which product segment is expected to show the highest CAGR?

