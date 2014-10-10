Market definition, market segmentation, key developments in the market, competitive analysis and research methodology are the major topics in which this Building Thermal Insulation Materials report is divided. This market report is also sure to help you in your journey to achieve the business growth and success. This market research provides clients with the information on their business scenario with which they can build business strategies to thrive in the market. What is more, you can also have details about historic data, present market trends, future product environment, marketing strategies, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, emerging trends or opportunities, and the technical progress in the related industry in this Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market research report.

Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 25.75 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 36.90 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.6% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing government focus and strict regulations energy efficiency, reducing Greenhouse Emissions, increased demand for insulation in the construction buildings and rising number of manufacturing units drives growth of the global market over the forecast period.

Market Definition: Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market

Thermal insulation is a technique, which is used to reduce the heat transfer between adjacent environments and maintaining an ambient temperature indoors. It mainly is applicable in providing insulation where the heat is mainly reflected back and not absorbed into the particular material. Thermal isolation materials help in reducing the accumulation of heat within the buildings, thus resulting in lower dependence on air conditioning, and thereby also cutting down the energy costs.

Market Drivers:

Increase in Government focus towards energy efficiency to reduce greenhouse gas emissions is expected to increase the growth of the target market

The increased demand for insulation in the construction buildings and rising number of manufacturing units is another major factor towards driving the global market

Market Restraints:

High capital costs of insulation materials dampen the building thermal insulation materials market

Fluctuations in the raw material prices are another major restraint to the global market

Segmentation: Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market

By Product Type

Stone Wool

Glass Wool

Mineral Wool

Plastic Foam Polyurethane Foam Polystyrene Foam Others Plastic Foam

Others Cellulose Aerogel



By Temperature Range

-160°C to -50°C

-49°C to 0?°C

-1°C to 100°C

101°C to 650°C

By Application

Roof Insulation Flat Roof Insulation Pitch Roof Insulation

Wall Insulation Interior Wall Insulation Exterior Wall Insulation Air Cavity Wall Insulation

Floor Insulation

By End-User

Residential Individual Homes

Non-Residential Hospitals Shopping Malls Offices Institutions

Industry Factories Other Public Buildings



By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2018, Knauf Insulation decided to construct the new glass mineral wool plant in Malaysia budgeted to euro 120 million with a capacity of 75,000 tons per year using ECOSE Technology. This would provide the Asia-Pacific region a competitive edge and result in the expansion and growth of the thermal insulation market in the region

In 2014, the Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC) was been embrace in Andhra Pradesh, India. Under this, commercial and public buildings in the state are believed to reduce the costs and slash energy uses up to 40% to 60%. Promoting the construction of such building will positively impact the building thermal material market as it is used to reduce the heat transfer between adjacent environments and maintaining an ambient temperature indoors

Competitive Analysis:

Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Building Thermal Insulation Materials market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in global building thermal insulation materials market are BASF SE, Saint-Gobain, Owens Corning, DuPont and Dow., Kingspan Group, Johns Manville Corp, ROCKWOOL International A/S, Paroc Group, GAF, Beijing New Building Material (Group) Co., Ltd, Knauf Insulation., Inc. ,PPG Industries Ohio, Inc. , Owens Corning, BYSTRONIC GLASS, Technoform, Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.,

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

