Global White Box Server Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 6.45 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 25.26 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 18.61% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing data centres is driving the growth of this market.

Market Definition: Global White Box Server Market

White box servers are usually used in data centres and are usually purchased by original design manufacturers. To provide customization to the customers, Original design manufacturer (ODM) built their servers with commercial off-the-shelf components which are later combined in different way. There is increase in the number of data centres worldwide is fuelling this market.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for open platforms is driving the market growth

Rising data centre worldwide is driving the market

Market Restraints:

Lack of support services is restraining the market growth

Reckless life span and no brand assurance is restraining the market growth.

This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume, and value, as well as price data. Geographically, the report splits global into the White Box Server.

Highlights of the White Box Server Market key factors:

Business D escription –A detailed description of the Industry operations and business divisions.

–A detailed description of the Industry operations and business divisions. Corporate S trategy –Analyst’s summarization of the Industry business approach.

–Analyst’s summarization of the Industry business approach. SWOT Analysis –A detailed analysis of the Industry strengths, weakness, opportunities, and threats.

–A detailed analysis of the Industry strengths, weakness, opportunities, and threats. Industry H istory –Progression of key events associated with the Industry.

–Progression of key events associated with the Industry. Major P roducts A nd S ervices –A list of considerable products, services, and brands of the Industry.

–A list of considerable products, services, and brands of the Industry. Key Players C ompetitors –A list of key competitors to the Industry .

–A list of key competitors to the Industry . Important locations A nd S ubsidiaries –A list and contact details of key locations and subsidiaries of the Industry.

–A list and contact details of key locations and subsidiaries of the Industry. Detailed Financial Ratios For The Past Five Years –The latest financial ratios derived from the annual financial statements published by the Industry with 5 years history

Important application areas of Whitebox Servers are also assessed on the basis of their performance. Market predictions along with the statistical nuances presented in the report render an insightful view of the Whitebox Servers market. The market study on Global Whitebox Servers Market 2018 report studies present as well as future aspects of the Whitebox Servers Market primarily based upon factors on which the companies participate in the market growth, key trends and segmentation analysis.

Application of Whitebox Servers Market are:

Data Center

Enterprise Customers



Product Segment Analysis of the Whitebox Servers Market is:

Rack-mount Server

Blade Server

Whole Cabinet Server

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, Equus Compute Solutions announced the launch of their WHITEBOX OPEN M2660 and M2760 servers which is specially designed for the applications like cloud services, content delivery, and virtualization. They can support WHITEBOX OPEN features and OpenBMC system management and can free the companies from proprietary system management.

In November 2017, Equus Compute Solutions announced the launch of SDX Platforms line of white box custom servers and storage solutions for cost-optimized software defined infrastructures. They will provide high performance & cost- effective hardware configurations and will support virtualization, hyper- coverage scale out etc.

Competitive Analysis

Global white box server market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of white box server market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the white box server market are Quanta Computer lnc., WISTRON CORPORATION, INVENTEC CORPORATION, Foxconn Electronics Inc., MiTAC Holdings Corporation, Celestica International LP., COMPAL Inc., hyve solutions, Penguin Computing, SERVERSDIRECT., Jabil Inc., Super Micro Computer, Inc., ZT Systems, USI, SPEED Technology Inc., ZT Systems.

