The Global Flexible Battery Market is expected to reach USD 148.38 million by 2025 from USD 3065.03 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 46.01% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. Global Flexible Battery Market, By Type (Thin-Film Battery, Printed Battery, Curved Battery, Other Types), Chargeability (Rechargeable Battery, Single-Use Battery), Application (Smart Packaging, Smart Cards, Wearable Devices, Medical Devices, Consumer Electronics, Entertainment, Wireless Communication, Other Applications), Geographical Segments (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Forecast to 2025

Flexible Batteries are light in weight and increasingly used in products which have limited internal space. It can be used as power source for curved surface devices as flexible batteries and are thin and bendable. These types of batteries are mostly eco-friendly and have low impact on environment. There are many companies which are going to use flexible batteries for the foldable smartphones Flexible batteries have wide application in consumer electronics, wireless communication, medical devices, smart packaging and other. According to Packaging SA South, in 2015, Africa consumed around 3.5 million tonnes of all packaging material, out of which 57% was used for recycling and other purpose. As per Statista, the European electronics consumer market is expected to account to USD 59,456 million in 2018 and it is estimated to grow by 78,903 million by 2020. Thus, it shows that the electronics and packaging market is growing and will derive the demand of flexible batteries.

Drivers and Restraints:

Rising demand for wearable electronics

increasing demand for thin and flexible batteries in electronic devices

Fabrication of flexible lithium ion batteries

Lack of standardization in the development of flexible batteries

Market Segmentation:

Based on type:

Chargeability

Application Segments

Based on type:

Thin-Film Battery

Printed Battery

Curved Battery

Other Types

Based on chargeability:

Rechargeable Battery

Single-Use Battery

Based on application:

Smart Packaging

Smart Cards

Wearable Devices

Medical Devices

Consumer Electronics

Entertainment

Wireless Communication

Other Applications

Based on geography:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Brazil among others.

Competitive Analysis: Global Flexible Battery Market

The global flexible battery is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of flexible battery market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

In 2018, Huawei Company is aiming to launch its first foldable smartphone in 2019 which requires flexible screen, parts and flexible battery for the manufacturing of it products.

