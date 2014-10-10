Global Metalworking Fluids Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 10.59 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 15.49 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.87% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increase in demand for the product from the various developing regions globally.

Furthermore, the Metal Working Fluids market report additionally features market section procedures for different organizations over the globe alongside product examination. The Metal Working Fluids report likewise distinguishes and investigations the developing patterns alongside real drivers, difficulties and opportunities in Metal Working Fluids market. It has likewise secured and dissected the market and gives insights and data on market size, offers and development factors. Metal Working Fluids report has market information and data which can answer a few market issues in various practical territories of promoting, for example, buyers conduct, product, deals, conveyance channel, evaluating, promotion and physical appropriation.

Market Definition: Global Metalworking Fluids Market

Metalworking fluids are termed as the category of oils and lubricants that are used in various metal fabrication and metal construction processes. These fluids significantly reduce the friction thereby reducing the heat caused by the same when the fabrication processing is underway; they are also used for the removal of any extruding chips from the surface of the metal.

Metalworking fluids market research report also directs the manufacturer about planning of advertising and sales promotion efforts and makes it more effective. This report has been prepared by considering various steps for collecting, recording and analysing market data. Metalworking fluids market report covers strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market. It also delivers list of the leading competitors and provides the insights about strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the Chemical and Materials industry. The Metalworking fluids market report is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis.

Market Drivers:

High levels of industrialization and urbanization resulting in growth of automobile, construction & metals market; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Innovations and advancements in the market resulting in lower-cost production of product without the use of harmful additives; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Concerns for the workers amid growth in awareness regarding the harmful effects of the product is expected to restrain the market growth

Available substitutes in the market are expected to hinder the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Metalworking Fluids Market

By Category

Synthetic Semi-Synthetic Bio-Based Straight Oil Mineral Emulsified



By Product Type

Removal Fluids Protection Fluids Forming Fluids Treating Fluids



By Application

Neat Cutting Oils Water Cutting Oils Corrosion Preventive Oils Others



By End-Use

Metal Fabrication Transportation Equipment Machinery Others



By End-Use Industry

Construction Electrical & Power Agriculture Automobile Aerospace Rail



Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2018, Italmatch Chemicals S.p.A. announced that they had acquired Afton Chemical’s metalworking fluids business operations. This acquisition further strengthens Italmatch’s positions in the market for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

In April 2017, Quaker Chemical Corporation announced that they had agreed to merge their operations with Houghton International Inc. This merger will significantly increase the processing and product capabilities of Quaker associated with fluids for the various end-use industries.

Competitive Analysis: Global Metalworking Fluids Market

Global metalworking fluids market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of metalworking fluids market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: Global Metalworking Fluids Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in metalworking fluids market are Italmatch Chemicals S.p.A.; Croda International Plc; Chevron Corporation; Quaker Chemical Corporation; Veedol International Limited; oelheld GmbH; FUCHS; Master Fluid Solutions; Hardcastle Petrofer; Illinois Tool Works Inc.; JXTG Holdings, Inc.; Blaser Swisslube; Exxon Mobil Corporation; BP p.l.c.; CIMCOOL Fluid Technology, LLC; Total; Eni; Henkel AG & Co. KGaA; China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation; Apar Industries Ltd.; MORESCO Corporation; Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC); Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS); Indian Oil Corporation Ltd; QualiChem, Inc.; Yushiro Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.; Pennine Lubricants; LUKOIL; The Lubrizol Corporation; HPCL; Chem Arrow Corporation; Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd.; Metalworking Lubricants Company and Royal Dutch Shell.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

