Global Regenerative Medicine Market, By Product Type (Cell Based, Acellular), Therapy (Tissue Engineering, Immunotherapy, Cell Therapy, Gene Therapy), Material (Synthetic Material, Pharmaceutical,, Genetically Engineered Material, Biologically Derived Material), Application (Dermatology, Orthopedic & Musculoskeletal Disorders, Cardiology Oncology), Geography (South America, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025 The Global Regenerative Medicine Market is expected to reach USD 57730.89 million by 2025, from USD 7077.2 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 30.0% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Some of the major players operating in the global regenerative medicine market are Integra LifeSciences Corporation, MiMedx Group, Inc, AstraZeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc., Baxter and Nuvasive, Inc, Organogenesis Inc., Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. (U.S.), Vericel Corporation, Stryker Corporation, and NuVasive, Inc., Medtronic (Ireland), Acelity (KCI Concepts) (U.S.), Cook Biotech Inc., C.R. Bard (U.S.), Vericel Corporation, U.S. Stem Cell, Athersys, Inc., CryoLife, Inc., Medtronic Plc., among others.

Market Definition:

Regenerative medicine presents with opportunities to change the treatment options and offers complete cure for the diseases. Regenerative medicines are useful for various purposes like replace, repair, regenerate tissues and organs gets affected due to disease, natural aging process or injury. There are number of companies that are indulging in the research and development of such therapies now. For instance, according to published article, in 2014, regenerative medicine reports 4749 registries of clinical trials related to stem cell treatment. In recognition of the integral role of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the successful development of this field, NIH is leading the RMIP in coordination with FDA. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), over 117 million individuals in the US were suffering from one or more than that chronic health conditions in 2012. In 2016, it was found that there was an increase in the prevalence of acute wounds such as surgical and traumatic wounds across the globe and also observed that surgical wounds in global prevalence was 135,000.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases.

emergence of stem cell technology

for research on untapped potential of nanotechnology

rise in incidence of degenerative diseases

High cost for advancement in the technology.

Lack of operational efficiency.

Market Segmentation: Global Regenerative Medicine Market

Based on product type:

Therapy

Material

Application

Geographical Segments

Based on product type:

Cell Based

Acellular

On the basis of therapy:

Tissue Engineering

Immunotherapy

Cell Therapy

Gene Therapy

On the basis of material:

Synthetic Material

Pharmaceutical

Genetically Engineered Material

Biologically Derived Material

On the basis of application:

Dermatology

Orthopedic & Musculoskeletal Disorders

Cardiology Oncology

Based on geography:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2016, the Regenerative Medicine Innovation Project (RMIP) established to accelerate the field by supporting clinical research on adult stem cells along with promoting the highest standards for carrying out scientific research and protecting patient safety.

In April 2018, The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have programs considered to expedite the drug development and review processes for promising pipeline products. These programs include accelerated approval, fast track, breakthrough and priority review designations. The newest of these programs is Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT).

Competitive Analysis: Global Regenerative Medicine Market

The global regenerative medicine market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as number of therapies, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of regenerative medicine market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of Global Regenerative Medicine Market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period.

Regions/countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level.

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

