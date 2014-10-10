Middle East and Africa Industrial Enzymes Market– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Middle East and Africa Industrial Enzymes Market, By Type (Carbohydrases, Proteases, Phytases, Lipases, Polymerases & Nucleases , Others), Product Type (Food & Beverages Enzymes, Technical Enzymes, Others), Industry (Food & Beverages, Cleaning agents, Animal Feed, Biofuels, Textile, Research & Biotechnology, Diagnostics, Paper & Pulp industry, Leathers, Starch processing, Others), Source (Micro-organisms, Animals, Plants), By Geography (Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa)–Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Get Exclusive Sample PDF of Report at https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=middle-east-and-africa-industrial-enzymes-market

Middle East & Africa industrial enzymes market is estimated to grow at a specific CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025

Key factors driving the market growth include new enzyme technologies striving to enhance cost efficiencies and productivity, and growing interest among consumers in substituting petrochemical products with other organic compounds such as enzymes. Other factor propelling market growth includes surging demand from textile manufacturers, animal feed producers, detergent manufacturers, pharmaceutical companies, bioethanol producers and cosmetics vendors. While the factors that restricts the market from growth is stringent regulation.

Table of Contents:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION

1.3 OVERVIEW OF MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA INDUSTRIAL ENZYMES MARKET

1.4 CURRENCY AND PRICING

1.5 LIMITATION

1.6 MARKETS COVERED

2 MARKET SEGMENTATION

2.1 MARKETS COVERED

2.2 GEOGRAPHIC SCOPE

2.3 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY

2.4 CURRENCY AND PRICING

2.5 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.6 PRIMARY INTERVIEWS WITH KEY OPINION LEADERS

2.7 MARKET APPLICATION COVERAGE GRID

2.8 DBMR MARKET CHALLENGE MATRIX

2.9 SECONDARY SOURCES

2.10 ASSUMPTIONS

3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1 DRIVERS

3.1.1 RISING DEMAND OF BIOFUEL

3.1.2 DEVELOPMENT IN GENETICALLY MODIFIED ORGANISM

3.1.3 INCRESING DEMAND IN TEXTILE INDUSTRY

3.1.4 MULTI-FUNCTIONALITY OF INDUSTRIAL ENZYMES

3.1.5 INCREASING CONSUMPTION OF FOOD AND BEVERAGES

3.2 RESTRAINTS

3.2.1 STRINGENT REGULATION

3.2.2 RESTRICTED TEMPERATURE AND PH LEVELS OF ENZYMES

3.3 OPPORTINUTIES

3.3.1 USE AS ALTERNATIVES TO SYNTHETIC CHEMICALS

3.3.2 EMERGING ECONOMIES WITH HIGH GROWTH POTENTIAL

3.4 CHALLENGES

3.4.1 CONCERNS RELATED TO QUALITY, SAFETY, AND CONSUMER PERCEPTION TOWARDS ENZYMES

4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

5 PREMIUM INSIGHTS

6 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA INDUSTRIAL ENZYMES MARKET, BY TYPE

7 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA INDUSTRIAL ENZYMES MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

8 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA INDUSTRIAL ENZYMES MARKET, BY INDUSTRY

9 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA INDUSTRIAL ENZYMES MARKET, BY SOURCE

10 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA INDUSTRIAL ENZYMES MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

11 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA INDUSTRIAL ENZYMES MARKET, COMPANY LANDSCAPE

12 COMPANY PROFILE

Access Detailed TOC at https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=middle-east-and-africa-industrial-enzymes-market

Market Segmentation: Middle East and Africa Industrial Enzymes Market

The Middle East & Africa industrial enzymes market is segmented based on products into four notable segments; Type, Product Type, Industry and Sources. In 2018, carbohydrases segment is estimated to rule with highest market share by 2025, rising at a specific CAGR. Type segment is further sub segmented into carbohydrases, proteases, phytases, lipases, polymerases and nucleases, and others. Carbohydrases segment is further sub segmented into amylases, cellulases, lactases and others.

The Middle East & Africa Industrial enzymes market is segmented based on product type categories into three notable segments; food & beverages enzymes, technical enzymes and others. In 2018, food & beverages enzymes segment is valued to rule with highest market share. However, technical enzymes segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period. Food and beverage product type is further sub-segmented into bakery enzymes, brewing enzymes, dairy enzymes and others. Bakery enzymes type is growing at the highest market share and CAGR. Technical enzyme segmented into detergent enzymes, biofuel enzymes, textile enzymes and others.

The Middle East & Africa industrial enzymes market is segmented based on Industry into eleven notable segments; food & beverages, cleaning agents, animal feed, biofuels, textile, research & biotechnology, diagnostics, paper & pulp industry, leathers, starch processing and others. In 2018, food & beverages segment is projected to rule with the highest market shares rising at specific CAGR. However, research & biotechnology segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period. As research is increasing in pharmaceutical and life science the demand of enzymes involved in biotechnology is also increasing. Bakery segment is growing with the highest market share and growing at the highest CAGR. While cleansing agent segment is further laundry detergents, automatic dishwash detergents and others. Laundry detergents segment is growing with the highest market share and highest CAGR.

The Middle East & Africa industrial enzymes market is segmented based on sources into three notable segments; micro-organisms, animals and plants. In 2018, micro-organisms segment is likely to rule with the highest market share and rising at the highest CAGR. As isolation of enzymes from micro-organisms is easy and convenient process the so enzymes extracted from micro-organism are high in demand. Food & beverage industry is further segmented into bakery, brewing, dairy and others.

Key Points: Middle East and Africa Industrial Enzymes Market

Carbohydrases segment is dominating the Middle East & Africa industrial enzymes market.

Polymerases & Nucleases segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 6.3% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025

Order a Copy of This Research Report at https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=middle-east-and-africa-industrial-enzymes-market