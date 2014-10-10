Asia-Pacific Industrial Enzymes Market– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Asia-Pacific Industrial Enzymes Market, By Type (Carbohydrases, Proteases, Phytases, Lipases, Polymerases & Nucleases , Others), Product Type (Food & Beverages Enzymes, Technical Enzymes, Others), Industry (Food & Beverages, Cleaning agents, Animal Feed, Biofuels, Textile, Research & Biotechnology, Diagnostics, Paper & Pulp industry, Leathers, Starch processing, Others), Source (Micro-organisms, Animals, Plants), By Country (Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of APAC)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Asia-Pacific industrial enzymes market is estimated to grow with a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Key factors driving the market growth include new enzyme technologies striving to enhance cost efficiencies and productivity, and growing interest among consumers in substituting petrochemical products with other organic compounds such as enzymes. Other factor propelling market growth includes surging demand from textile manufacturers, animal feed producers, detergent manufacturers, pharmaceutical companies, bioethanol producers and cosmetics vendors. While the factors that restricts the market from growth is stringent regulation.

Key Points: Asia-Pacific Industrial Enzymes Market

In 2017, the Asia-Pacific industrial enzymes market is dominated by Novozymes with highest market share followed by DuPont Nutrition & Health, Roche Diagnostics International Ltd, Advanced Enzyme Technologies and others.

Carbohydrases segment is dominating the Asia-Pacific Industrial Enzymes market.

Phytases segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 9.6% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Market Segmentation: Asia-Pacific Industrial Enzymes Market

The Asia-Pacific industrial enzymes market is segmented based on products into four notable segments; Type, Product Type, Industry and Sources. In 2018, carbohydrases segment is estimated to rule the market with the highest market share by 2025, rising at a specific CAGR. Type segment is further sub segmented into carbohydrases, proteases, phytases, lipases, polymerases and nucleases, and others. Carbohydrases is further sub segmented into amylases, cellulases, lactases and others.

The Asia-Pacific industrial enzymes market is segmented based on product type categories into three notable segments; food & beverages enzymes, technical enzymes and others. In 2018, food & beverages enzymes segment is valued to rule with highest market share. Food & beverage product type is further sub-segmented into bakery enzymes, brewing enzymes, dairy enzymes and others. Bakery enzymes type is growing at the highest market share and CAGR.

The Asia-Pacific industrial enzymes market is segmented based on Industry into eleven notable segments; food & beverages, cleaning agents, animal feed, biofuels, textile, research & biotechnology, diagnostics, paper & pulp industry, leathers, starch processing and others. In 2018, food & beverages segment is projected to rule with the highest market shares rising at specific CAGR. However, animal feed segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period. Bakery segment is growing with the highest market share and growing at the highest CAGR. While cleansing agent segment is further laundry detergents, automatic dishwash detergents and others. Laundry detergents segment is growing with the highest market share and highest CAGR.

The Asia-Pacific industrial enzymes market is segmented based on sources into three notable segments; micro-organisms, animals and plants. In 2018, micro-organisms segment is likely to rule with the highest market share and rising at the highest CAGR. As isolation of enzymes from micro-organisms is easy and convenient process the so enzymes extracted from micro-organism are high in demand. Food & beverage industry is further segmented into bakery, brewing, dairy and others.

Based on Country, the market is segmented into 11 main countries China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines and Rest of Asia-Pacific.

