Global Self-adhesive labels Market By Type (Release Liner, Linerless), Nature (Permanent, Removable, Repositionable), Composition, Printing Technology (Digital Printing, Flexography, Lithography, Screen Printing, Gravure, Letterpress, Offset), Application (Food & Beverages, Consumer Durables, Home & Personal Care Products, Pharmaceuticals, Retail Labels), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East And Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global Self-adhesive labels Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 31.06 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 48.06 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.61% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising levels of sustainable packaging methods and materials.

Some of the major competitors currently working in the self-adhesive labels market are Avery Dennison, CCL Industries, Multi-Color Corporation, UPM-Kymmene, Coveris Holdings S.A., Torraspapel Adestor (Part of Lecta Group), Fuji Seal International, Lintec, Americk Packaging Group, Inland Label and Marketing Services, C S Labels, Secura Labels, Hansol Paper, Terragene, BSP Labels, Label Craft, Etiquette Labels, Reflex Labels, Muroll, SVS Spol. S R.O., Royston Labels, Aztec Label, Etis Slovakia, A.S. among others.

Market Definition:

Self-adhesive labels are typically used to settle on bundling. These labels demonstrate the fundamental data about the item. They are additionally utilized for enhancing purposes to get a handle on the consideration and pull in buyers. These names are multifaceted frameworks, and contain data imprinted at first glance. Self- adhesive labels are comprised of three layers, in particular discharge liner, a layer of cement and the face material. A discharge liner is for the most part made out of paper, which has silicone covered on one side. They are widely used in food & beverages, consumer durables, home & personal care products, pharmaceuticals, retail labels.

Market Drivers:

Growing urban population us driving the market

Strong demand for self-adhesive labels from end-use is driving market

Market Restraints:

Advantages of wet-glue labels over self-adhesive labels is restraining the growth of this market,

Printing on the package itself is restraining the market

Segmentation: Global Self-adhesive labels Market

By Type Release Liner Linerless

By Nature Permanent Removable Repositionable

By Printing Technology Digital Printing Flexography Lithography Screen Printing Gravure Letterpress Offset

By Application Food & Beverages Consumer Durables Home & Personal Care Products Pharmaceuticals Retail Labels

By Geography North America South America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, VPF announced the launch of the their new adhesive- coated labelstock its product portfolio which is made with an innovative paper based on grass, a material with strong ecological appeal that has been adopted for printing material with a strong ecological appeal that has been adopted for printing label for for upmarkets products in food, beverages and cosmetics industries, These paper have 50% sundried fresh fibres which provide major advantage by slashing the required energy and water input during production.

In September 2018, Capri Coating Solutions presents the latest innovative self-adhesive label stock based on filmic, paper and specialty substrates. These products will be in variety of pressure sensitive adhesive combination along with customised solutions.

Competitive Analysis: Global Self-adhesive labels Market

Global self-adhesive labels market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of self-adhesive labels market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete Market analysis and forecasting

Market Definition, understanding the concept of paper & paperboard packaging

Market Drivers and Restraints of the industry

Market Segmentations and market share divided amongst them

Key Players in the market and their analysis

