Global Process Analytics Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 189.89 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 4974.11 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 50.41% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing focus on improving customer experience is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Global Process Analytics Market By Process Mining Type (Process Discovery, Process Conformance, Process Enhancement), Deployment Type (On- Premises, Cloud), Organization Size (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Application (Business Process, Information Technology Process, Customer Interaction), Types (Software, Services), Industry (BFSI, Telecommunications and IT, Retail and e-commerce, Government and defense, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Energy and utilities, Construction and engineering, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global process analytics market are Fluxicon BV, Icaro Tech, KOFAX INC., Lana Labs GmbH, Worksoft, Inc., QPR Software, Cognitive Design Technology, Signavio, SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE, Software AG, FUJITSU, Broadcom, Process Analytics Factory GmbH, StereoLOGIC.

Market Definition:

Process analytics is a method which is used to improve the functioning of the system by improving the efficiency and effectiveness so that it can achieve its end goals. The main aim of the process is to check how process is working and make required changes so that process can be improved. These days they are widely used in industries like telecommunication, retail, healthcare etc. Increasing prevalence for task- level automation among consumer is fuelling the growth of this market.

Market Drivers:

Rising adoption of task- level automation is driving the growth of this market

Increasing partnership between process analytics and ERP vendor is another factor driving the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

Lack of skilled and trained professional is restraining the growth of this market

Increasing demand of open- source alternatives for commercial solutions is another factor driving the growth of this market

Table of Contents

Global Process Analytics Market Professional Survey Report 2019

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Process Analytics

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Process Analytics

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Process Analytics

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Process Analytics

3 Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Process Analytics

4 Global Process Analytics Overall Market Overview

5 Process Analytics Regional Market Analysis

6 Global 2019-2026 Process Analytics Segment Market Analysis (by Process Mining Type)

7 Global 2019-2026 Process Analytics Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

8 Major Manufacturers Analysis of Process Analytics

9 Development Trend of Analysis of Process Analytics Market

10 Process Analytics Marketing Type Analysis

11 Consumers Analysis of Process Analytics

12 Conclusion of the Global Process Analytics Market Professional Survey Report 2019

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, Moody’s Analytics announced the launch of their new risk and analytics platforms- CAP solution. This specially designed to provide the risk management professionals direct access to the same data and models that Moody Analytics uses. This will also help the financial institution to reduce the overall cost and maintenance and support of the models.

In April 2019, Repligen Corporation announced that they have acquired C Technologies Inc. which helps the Repligen to grow in the Process Analytics segment of bioprocessing with best- in- class protein measurement technologies and new developed products. This acquisition will also help the company to expand their business and improve their business with new developments.

Segmentation: Global Process Analytics Market

By Process Mining Type

Process Discovery

Process Conformance

Process Enhancement

By Deployment Type

On- Premises

Cloud

By Organization Size

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Application

Business Process

Information Technology Process

Customer Interaction

By Types

Software

Services

By Industry

BFSI

Telecommunications and IT

Retail and e-commerce

Government and defense

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Construction and Engineering

Others Education Research Travel and Hospitality Outsourcing Services



By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Competitive Analysis: Global Process Analytics Market

Global process analytics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of process analytics market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

