Global Automotive Refinish Coatings Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 9.75 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 16.07 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.45% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise of market value can be attributed to the high number of road collisions worldwide and the need for repair & maintenance of these vehicles afterwards.

Automotive Refinish Coatings Market Figures is now released by Data Bridge Market Research. Automotive Refinish Coatings Market report presents a complete assessment of covering future trend, Latest Trend, current growth factors, facts, and industry validated market data forecast till 2026. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, business scenario, size and share of Major Competitors such as NOROO Paint & Coatings co.Ltd., KAPCI Coatings, Alsa Refinish and The Alsa Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, Diamond Fleet Coating Systems, The Lubrizol Corporation, and ALTANA, others

Market Drivers and Restraints:

High levels of road accidents & collisions, which invokes the need for repair & maintenance of the vehicles is expected to drive the market growth

Increase in disposable income and increasing preference of aftermarket modifications of the vehicle is also expected to drive the market growth

Increase in VOC (volatile organic compounds) emissions during the production and preparation of the substrate surface of the vehicles is expected to restrain the market growth amid concerns and awareness regarding the environment

Stringent regulations and revaluation of these regulations amid the emissions associated with these products is also expected to restrain the market growth

Few of the major competitors currently working in the automotive refinish coatings market are:- Axalta Coating Systems LLC, BASF SE, PPG Industries Inc., Kansai Paint Co.Ltd., NIPSEA GROUP, Bayer AG, KCC CORPORATION, Akzo Nobel N.V., The Sherwin-Williams Company, Berger Paints India Limited, Cabot Corporation, Clariant, and others

Segmentation:

By Resin Type (Acrylic, Alkyd, Polyurethane, Others),

Type (Acrylic, Alkyd, Polyurethane, Others), By Coatings Technology (Waterborne, Solvent-Borne, UV-Cured),

(Waterborne, Solvent-Borne, UV-Cured), By Product (Primer, Basecoat, Filler, Topcoat, Others), Vehicle Age (Less than 5 Years, 5-10 Years, More than 10 Years),

(Primer, Basecoat, Filler, Topcoat, Others), Vehicle Age (Less than 5 Years, 5-10 Years, More than 10 Years), Based on the geography (North America, South America, Asia and Pacific region, Middle east and Africa, Europe)

Competitive Landscape:

Global automotive refinish coatings market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automotive refinish coatings market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report.

