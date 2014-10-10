Global Thermally Conductive Plastics Market is expected to reach USD 2,104.42 million by 2025 from USD 655.34 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 15.7% in the forecast period to 2026.

Thermally Conductive Plastic Market Figures is now released by Data Bridge Market Research. Thermally Conductive Plastic Market report presents a complete assessment of covering future trend, Latest Trend, current growth factors, facts, and industry validated market data forecast till 2026. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, business scenario, size and share of Major Competitors such as Celanese Corporation, Royal Dsm N.V., Polyone corporation, RTP Company, BASF SE, Covestro Ag, Dowdupont, Ensinger, Kaneka corporation, SABIC, among others.

Competitive Analysis:

The major factors contributing to the growth of the market includes factors such as increased need for heat dissipation in industries such as in LED markets, automobile, cooling &heating systems, consumer electronic housings, increased demand of thermally conductive plastics due to the products longevity, reduced manufacturing cost, reduce component weights, increased demand of advanced and smart electronics.

INCREASING DEMAND FOR LIGHTWEIGHT AND COST-EFFECTIVE ALTERNATIVE TO METALS AND CERAMICS

Thermally conductive plastics have many advantages over metallic and ceramic conductors which includes, thermally conductive plastics can be easily shaped with low cost technologies; have light weight; As compared to metals and ceramics the thermally conductive plastics can reduce the end product’s weight up to 75.0%.

The corrosion resistance properties of thermally conductive plastics results in increased usage for electrical conductivities. In recent times, there has been a remarkable growth in the large-scale production of thermally conductive based composites. Due to high strength-to weight and stiffness-to-weight ratios, they are extensively used for a wide variety of structural applications as in aerospace, automotive and chemical industries.

Segmentation:

The global thermally conductive plastic market is segmented on the basis of resin type, industry and geography. The report provides data for 2016 to 2025, 2017 being the current year while 2018 to 2025 is the forecast period for the report.

The global thermally conductive plastics market is segmented based on resin type into five notable segments; polyamide, polycarbonate, polyphelene sulphide, polybutylene terephalate, polyetherimide and others The thermally conductive plastics market is dominated by Polyamide with 46.3% market share in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 15.5% in the forecast period.

The global thermally conductive plastics market is segmented based on industry into six notable segments; Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare, Aerospace and Others. In 2018, the Electrical & Electronics conductive plastics segment is expected to dominate the market with 42.1% market share.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

The report on the Thermally Conductive Plastic Market is a valuable document for every market enthusiast, policymaker, investor, and market player. Thermally Conductive Plastic Market research report has been produced with the systematic gathering of market information for Chemical and Materials industry. Taking up such market research report is all the time beneficial for any company, whether it is a small scale or large scale, for marketing of products or services. The geometric data brought together to generate Thermally Conductive Plastic Market report is mostly denoted with the graphs, tables and charts which make this report more user-friendly. Also, before presenting it to the end users, all the information is assessed and validated by the expert team members.

Table of Contents

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global, By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

