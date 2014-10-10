Global Enterprise Media Gateway Market, By Type (Analog, Digital), Enterprise Size (Small-sized Enterprises, Medium-sized Enterprises, Large-sized Enterprises), End-use Verticals (Telecom, IT, Media, Entertainment, Healthcare, Government Sector, Banking, Insurance, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025 The global enterprise media gateway market was valued at USD 2,000.4 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 2,218.5 million in 2025, growing at a healthy CAGR of 1.5% for the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

The key players operating in the global enterprise media gateway market are –

AudioCodes Ltd.

Avaya Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

GENBAND

Siemens AG

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Alcatel-Lucent SA

Grandstream Networks, Inc.

ADTRAN, Inc.

ZTE Corporation

The other players in the market are Dialogic Corporation, Alcatel-Lucent S.A., ADTRAN, Inc., Sangoma Technologies Corporation, Ribbon Communications, Matrix Comsec, Haivision, Patton Electronics Co., Nuera Communications, and many more.

Market Definition:

Enterprise media gateway is a translation device or service which converts digital media streams between telecommunications networks over multiple transport protocols. The telecommunications network can be PSTN, SS7, 2G, 2.5G and 3G radio access networks and PBX. It is cost-effective and easy to deploy IP service that enables high efficient solutions such as messaging, SIP trunking, and unified communications. The demand for the communication technology and internet subscriber penetration is increasing; hence the demand for high efficiency, scalability, and low-cost communication solutions has also increased. For instance, in 2017, Cisco launched Cisco Umbrella, a secure internet gateway (SIG). This product uses cloud-delivered security platform and offers safe access to the internet anywhere users go. This product supports mobility and also offer privacy feature such as blocking access to malicious websites, IPs, and files.

Market Drivers:

Need for high-quality communication over different networks

Modular structure of media gateways providing high flexibility to legacy networks

Session border functionality of integrated media gateways

Market Restraint:

Adoption of soft switches decreased the need for deployment of new media gateway hardware

Segmentation:

By Type

Analog

Digital

By Enterprise Size

Small-sized Enterprises

Medium-sized Enterprises and Large-sized Enterprises

By End-use Verticals

Telecom and IT

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare

Government Sector

Banking and Insurance

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Insights in the report:

Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025

Market trends impacting the growth of the global enterprise media gateway market

Analyze and forecast the enterprise media gateway market on the basis of type, enterprise size and end-use verticals.

Trends of key regional and country-level markets for type, enterprise size and end-use verticals.

Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis

