Global Cognitive Data Management Market, By Component (Solutions and Service), Business Function (Operations, Sales & Marketing, Finance, Legal, Human Resource), Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud), Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Manufacturing, Telecom, IT, Media, Government & Legal Services, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global Cognitive Data Management Market was valued at USD 524.8 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 1,643.2 million in 2025, growing at a healthy CAGR of 30.1% for the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

The key players operating in the global cognitive data management market are –

IBM

Salesforce

SAP SE

Informatica

SAS

Cognizant

Microsoft

Infosys

The other players in the market are Veritas, Wipro, Datum, Reltio, Talend, HPE, Oracle, Saksoft, Snaplogic, Strongbox Data Solutions, Immuta, Attivio, Sparkcognition, Expert System, Cogntivescale, Pingar, and many more.

Market Drivers:

Raise in IoT based devices up-shifting the amount of digital data

Adoption of cognitive computing technology and advanced analytics

Increasing volume of complex data

Streamlining business operations

Table of Contents

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global, By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

Key points mentioned

To analyze the market size of the market and infer the key trends from it.

Industry Chain Suppliers of Cognitive Data Management Market with Contact Information

To inspect the market based on product, market share and size of the product share.

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the Cognitive Data Management Market

The report offers market share appraisals for regional and global levels

