Cognitive Data Management Market to Rise at a CAGR of 30.1% With Key Industry Players Veritas, Wipro, Datum, Reltio, Talend, HPE, Oracle, Saksoft, Snaplogic
Global Cognitive Data Management Market, By Component (Solutions and Service), Business Function (Operations, Sales & Marketing, Finance, Legal, Human Resource), Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud), Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Manufacturing, Telecom, IT, Media, Government & Legal Services, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025
Global Cognitive Data Management Market was valued at USD 524.8 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 1,643.2 million in 2025, growing at a healthy CAGR of 30.1% for the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.
The key players operating in the global cognitive data management market are –
IBM
Salesforce
SAP SE
Informatica
SAS
Cognizant
Microsoft
Infosys
The other players in the market are Veritas, Wipro, Datum, Reltio, Talend, HPE, Oracle, Saksoft, Snaplogic, Strongbox Data Solutions, Immuta, Attivio, Sparkcognition, Expert System, Cogntivescale, Pingar, and many more.
Market Drivers:
- Raise in IoT based devices up-shifting the amount of digital data
- Adoption of cognitive computing technology and advanced analytics
- Increasing volume of complex data
- Streamlining business operations
Global Cognitive Data Management Market,
- By Component (Solutions and Service),
- Business Function (Operations, Sales & Marketing, Finance, Legal, Human Resource),
- Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud),
- Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Manufacturing, Telecom, IT, Media, Government & Legal Services, Others),
- Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025
Table of Contents
- Introduction
- Market Segmentation
- Market Overview
- Executive Summary
- Premium Insights
- Global, By Component
- Product Type
- Delivery
- Industry Type
- Geography
10.1. Overview
10.2. North America
10.3. Europe
10.4. Asia-Pacific
10.5. South America
10.6. Middle East & Africa
- Company Landscape
- Company Profiles
- Related Reports
Key points mentioned
- To analyze the market size of the market and infer the key trends from it.
- Industry Chain Suppliers of Cognitive Data Management Market with Contact Information
- To inspect the market based on product, market share and size of the product share.
- To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the Cognitive Data Management Market
- The report offers market share appraisals for regional and global levels
