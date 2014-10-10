Laminated Labels Market to See Major Growth by 2026 | FLEXcon Company Inc., Torraspapel S.A, Bemis Company Inc., and More
Global Laminated Labels Market is expected to reach USD 117.24 billion by 2025, from USD 82.44 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period to 2026.
The global laminated labels market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of laminated label market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Laminated Labels Market Figures is now released by Data Bridge Market Research. Laminated Labels Market report presents a complete assessment of covering future trend, Latest Trend, current growth factors, facts, and industry validated market data forecast till 2026. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, business scenario, size and share of Major Competitors such as Tesa SE-A Beiersdorf Company, Seiko Holdings Corporation, Laminated labels International, Sandora Sales and Manufacturing Ltd., Polylabel, Intertronics, R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, OpSec Security Group Ltd., Guangzhou Manborui Material Technology Co Ltd., Constania, R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, FLEXcon Company Inc., Torraspapel S.A, Bemis Company Inc., and Stickythings Limited among others.
Market Drivers and Restraints:
- Demands from Food & Beverages and Pharmaceuticals sector growing rapidly.
- Rapidly growing e-commerce proportionally drives the market.
- High costs of raw materials.
- Rising environmental concerns shall hinder the market growth.
Segmentation:
By Composition
- Facestock
- Adhesive
- Release Liner
By Printing Ink
- Water-based ink
- UV-curable based ink
- Solvent-based ink
- Hot-melt-based ink
By Printing Ink Technology
- Digital printing
- Flexographic printing
- Gravure printing
- Screen printing
- Lithography printing
- Offset printing
- Letterpress printing
By Form
- Reels
- Sheets
By Application
- Food & beverage
- Consumer durables
- Home & personal care
- Pharmaceuticals
- Retail labels
- Others
The report on the Laminated Labels Market is a valuable document for every market enthusiast, policymaker, investor, and market player. Laminated Labels Market research report has been produced with the systematic gathering of market information for Chemical and Materials industry. Taking up such market research report is all the time beneficial for any company, whether it is a small scale or large scale, for marketing of products or services. The geometric data brought together to generate Laminated Labels Market report is mostly denoted with the graphs, tables and charts which make this report more user-friendly. Also, before presenting it to the end users, all the information is assessed and validated by the expert team members.
Table of Contents
- Introduction
- Market Segmentation
- Market Overview
- Executive Summary
- Premium Insights
- Global, By Component
- Product Type
- Delivery
- Industry Type
- Geography
10.1. Overview
10.2. North America
10.3. Europe
10.4. Asia-Pacific
10.5. South America
10.6. Middle East & Africa
- Company Landscape
- Company Profiles
- Related Reports
