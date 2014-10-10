Global Automotive Differential Market is expected to reach USD 29.63 billion by 2025, from USD 21.65 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period to 2026.

The other players in the market are Auburn Gear,LLC., Borgwarner Inc., JTEKT Corporation, AAM Automotives Pvt. Ltd., Dana Ltd., Linamar, ZF Friedrichshafen AG , Schaeffler AG, Cusco USA, Drexler Motorsport Australia, Xtrac, NSK Ltd., Mitsubishi-motors, Neapco Inc., Metaldyne performance group and ONDO SHINSHO Precision Technology Corp. Immense rivalry and competition in the industry has led winners to think over innovating with an increase in advanced and innovated mobility.

Competitive Analysis:

Global Automotive Differential Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automotive differential market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increase in disposable income of people and their desire for a luxurious status quo.

New technologies and high demand for automobiles and driving dynamics.

Advanced technologies and emergence of In-Wheel Motor dynamics.

Surging demand for Hybrid propulsion and light duty vehicles.

Segmentation:

By Differential Type

Open

Locking

LSD

ELSD

Torque Vectoring

By Drive Type

FWD

RWD

AWD/4WD

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

By Hybrid Vehicles

HEV

PHEV

By Geography

Adoption of electronically controlled LSD system in mid-segment cars and increased focus of automotive manufacturers to replace mechanical components with compact electronic components are gaining attention towards in the market. This is because of the full traction benefit, driving benefits, handling benefits during sudden yaw dampening provided by the same. In type the Open and the Electronic Limited Slip Differentials are likely to show more growth with a high share of the 4WD type.

Table of Contents

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global, By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

