Global Low VOC Adhesive Market is expected to reach USD 67 billion by 2025, from USD 40 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period to 2026.

The global low VOC adhesive market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of low VOC adhesive market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Low VOC Adhesive Market Figures is now released by Data Bridge Market Research. Low VOC Adhesive Market report presents a complete assessment of covering future trend, Latest Trend, current growth factors, facts, and industry validated market data forecast till 2026. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, business scenario, size and share of Major Competitors such as Dowdupont Inc., Huntsman, Illinois Tool Works, Ashland Global Holdings, Mapei, Akzonobel, Ppg Industries, Lord Corporation, Wacker Chemie, Scigrip Adhesives, Pidilite Industries, Ardex, Permabond, Franklin International, Jowat, Delo Industrial Adhesives, Dymax, The Reynolds Company, Uniseal, and Roberts Consolidated Industries among others

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Huge Investment in emerging economies of Asia-Pacific

Volatility in raw material prices

Stringent regulatory policies

Segmentation:

By Technology

Water-Based Adhesives

Hot-Melt Adhesives

Reactive & Other Adhesives

By Chemistry

PVA Emulsion

PAE Emulsion

VAE Emulsion

Polyurethane

Epoxy

Others

By End-User Industry

Paper & Packaging

Building & Construction

Woodworking

Transportation

Consumer

Others

By Geography

Table of Contents

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global, By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

