Global Anti-Snoring Devices And Snoring Surgery Market is expected to reach USD 19,235.85 million by 2024 from USD 9,620.00 million in 2016, at a CAGR of 9.2% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

Major Players: Global Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market

Some of the Major Players Operating in this Market Are:-

SLEEPING WELL,

Apnea Sciences Corporation,

The Pure Sleep Company,

Somnomed Ltd, among others.

Key Drivers: Global Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market

Global anti-snoring devices and snoring surgery market is growing with rise in the geriatric as well as obese population, more of technological advancement, growing awareness regarding ill effects of snoring and related advantages, increase in the consumption of cigarettes and alcohol.

Key Points: Global Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market

In 2016, the global anti-snoring devices and snoring surgery market is dominated Medtronic, followed by GE Healthcare and Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Oral appliances/mouthpieces segment is expected to dominate the global anti-snoring devices and snoring surgery market.

The anti-snoring devices and snoring surgery market in the global region is leading in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America accounts for the highest market share in this region.

