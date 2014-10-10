Global virtual classroom market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 9.41 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 31.51 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 16.31% in the forecast period of 2019-2026

Virtual classroom is a classroom where teachers and students get online learning environment so that they can interact with each other. Here they can see and discuss any presentations, can do video conferencing, web-based Voice over IP, live streaming etc. This classroom allows the multiple users to get connected with each other at the same time anywhere. Increasing prevalence for personalized learning experiences is the major factor fuelling the growth of this market.

Virtual Classroom Market research report provides a unique guidance in providing thoughtful details regarding the development factors, shortcomings, dangers, and the worthwhile opportunities emerging in the market. The report likewise includes the income; business size, share, generation the market share. Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here – LG Electronics., Electa Communications Ltd., SkyPrep Inc., Impero Software (UK), WizIQ Inc., BigBlueButton, Digital Samba SL., TutorRoom, Veative Labs, EON Reality Inc, Virtually Live., Foxconn Electronics Inc. and others

Which factors Virtual Classroom Market report includes?

Virtual Classroom Market includes a historic data and analysis of the key industry, six year forecast of the market and emerging trends, an assessment of the competitive landscape and market shares for major companies and much more

Key Market Segmentation of Virtual Classroom Market: By Component (Solutions, Hardware, Services), Solutions (Content Management, Device Management, Unified Communications and Collaboration, Security, Analytics and Data Visualization), Hardware (Interactive Whiteboards, Mobile Computing Devices, Virtual Reality Devices, Interactive Displays and Projectors, Security and Video Cameras, Others), Service (Professional Services, Training and Consulting, Deployment and Integration, Support and Maintenance, Managed Services), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On- Premises), User Type (Academic Institutions, Corporates), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Market Drivers:

Rising prevalence for personalized learning experiences is driving the growth of this market

Technological advancement and development in AR/VR technologies is another factor driving the market

Market Restraints:

Less availability of resources and base in the industries is restraining the growth of this market

High price of the AR/VR devices is another factor restraining the market

Global virtual classroom market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of virtual classroom market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the virtual classroom market are Saba Software, Google, Blackboard Inc., Microsoft, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Dell, Oracle, HTC Corporation, SAMSUNG, Hitachi, Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Barco, LG Electronics., Electa Communications Ltd., SkyPrep Inc., Impero Software (UK), WizIQ Inc., BigBlueButton, Digital Samba SL., TutorRoom, Veative Labs, EON Reality Inc, Virtually Live., Foxconn Electronics Inc.

Features and key highlights of Virtual Classroom Market

Detailed overview of Virtual Classroom Market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape of Virtual Classroom Market

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards Virtual Classroom Market performance

Key Insights in the report:

Competitive analysis of key competitors involved in the market

Complete analysis of Market Segmentation and which segments are set to flourish in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026

Market Drivers and Restraints analysis along with the analysis of the market structure

