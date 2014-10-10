Global Speciality Silicas Market, By Product Type (Precipitated Silica, Silica Gel, Fused Silica, Colloidal Silica, Fumed Silica), Application (Rubber, Food & Healthcare, Coatings, Plastics, Abrasives & Refractories, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East And Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

The Global Speciality Silicas Market is expected to reach USD 6.12 billion by 2025, from USD 4.87 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Click Here For Sample Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-speciality-silicas-market

The key players operating in the global speciality silicas market are –

PPG Industries, Inc

Cabot Corporation

Wacker Chemie AG

Tokuyama Corporation

Huber Engineered Materials

Evonik Industries Ag

The other players in the market are Akzo Nobel N.V., Solvay S.A., Nissan Chemical Industries, Ltd., W. R. Grace & Co., Dalian Fuchang Chemical Co., Ltd., Qingdao Makall Group Inc., Anten Chemical Co.,Ltd. , 3M, Nalco Holding Company, Oriental Silicas Corporation, Glassven C.A., Madhu Silica Pvt. Ltd., PQ Corporation, Tosoh Corporation, Ecolab and Kemira Oyj.

Market Definition:

Silica is a hard and colourless compound that naturally occurs in sandstone and other rocks. Specialty silica is mainly produced by the reaction between chemicals and blast sand. It is available in the form of quartz, which is mainly derived from silicon dioxide.. It is a fine powder which is used in powder or granule form depending on the end-use industry. They are chemically extracted from silica through chemical and silicon metal reactions. The process of manufacturing various specialty silica types starts with purification of the extracted silica and separation of the sand and other impurities.The specialty silica market is increasing rapidly in future because maximum used is expected in tire industry applications. It’s mostly applicable in electrical and electronics equipment’s, paints and coatings, others. In addition, the global microelectronics and rubber industries sector is boosting its market maximization in different regions…. In May 2018, PPG COMEX announced that they have completed a $1.8 million investment at a new distribution centre in Chihuahua, Mexico. The 49,000 square foot (4,600 square meter) facility located in the northern part of Mexico will be utilized for more than 15,000 unique paint and coatings products. It is the brand’s seventh distribution centre in the country. Due to this they will move 1.3 million gallons of paint daily within Mexico so we can better serve their customers. With this new enhancement, paints & coating industry in silica market is expected to grow.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand of raw material from the end use industry

Increasing demand from tire and non-tire rubber market

Increasing Demand For Green Tires

Growing cosmetics & personal care industry

Market Restraint:

Health hazards that are related with silica

Manufacturing of the specialty silica

High product cost coupled with the availability of cheaper substitutes

Order Copy of this Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-speciality-silicas-market

Segmentation: Global Speciality Silicas Market

By Product Type

Precipitated silica

Silica gel

Fused silica

Colloidal silica

Fumed Silica

By Application

Rubber

Food & healthcare

Coatings

Plastics

Abrasives & refractories

Others

By Geography

Asia Pacific

China

South Korea

Japan

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Spain

France

Germany

Italy

UK

Rest of Europe

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Speciality Silicas Market

The global speciality silicas market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of friction modifiers market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. For instance, in June 2017, European Commission approved the EU merger regulation for evonik’s acquisition of huber silica to produce products such as toothpaste, paper, animal feed and many more silics related products.

Buy Full Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-speciality-silicas-market