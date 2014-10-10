The global Brake Friction Disc market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Brake Friction Disc volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Brake Friction Disc market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Brake Friction Disc in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Brake Friction Disc manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Robert Bosch (Germany)

Aisin Seiki (Japan)

Nisshinbo Holding (Japan)

Federal Mogul (US)

Brembo (Italy)

Delphi (Now Aptiv) (UK)

Tenneco (US)

Akebono Brake Industries (Japan)

Miba AG (Germany)

SGL Group (Germany)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Metallic Disc

Ceramic Disc

Composite Disc

Segment by Application

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Truck

Bus

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Brake Friction Disc

1.1 Definition of Brake Friction Disc

1.2 Brake Friction Disc Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Brake Friction Disc Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Metallic Disc

1.2.3 Ceramic Disc

1.2.4 Composite Disc

1.3 Brake Friction Disc Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Brake Friction Disc Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Passenger Car

1.3.3 Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

1.3.4 Truck

1.3.5 Bus

1.4 Global Brake Friction Disc Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Brake Friction Disc Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Brake Friction Disc Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Brake Friction Disc Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Brake Friction Disc Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Brake Friction Disc Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Brake Friction Disc Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Brake Friction Disc Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Brake Friction Disc Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

Chapter Two: Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Brake Friction Disc

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Brake Friction Disc

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Brake Friction Disc

Chapter Three: Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Brake Friction Disc

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date

3.2 Global Brake Friction Disc Manufacturing Plants Distribution

3.3 Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of Brake Friction Disc

3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans

