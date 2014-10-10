Mobile Payment Technologies Market In-depth Analysis 2019-2026

This Market report is an exceptional report that makes it possible to the industry to take strategic decisions and achieve growth objectives. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.Global Mobile payment Technologies Market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 35.48% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Worldwide Mobile Payment Technologies Industry 2019 Market Research Report is spread crosswise over 129 pages and gives restrictive essential insights, information, data, patterns and aggressive scene points of interest in this specialty division.

Mobile payment technologies are the services provided by various financial institutions, network providers and digital financial merchants wherein the users can transact with individuals & organisations with the help of their smartphones, smart devices in the financial sense for the exchange of products & services availed by the user. The integration of these technologies with smart devices transforms them into a mode of payment operations, helping in secure financial transactions. This method is used to avoid the usage of physical currency forms.

The Key profiles various organizations and players have likewise been highlighted here such as Visa; Ant Financial; Airtel India; Boku Inc.; Apple Inc.; AT&T Intellectual Property; Mastercard; Google; Fortumo; American Express Company; PayPal; Tencent; Vodafone Group; Fiserv, Inc.; Microsoft; others. These profiles help the new entrants to clearly visualize the level of competition they are going to experience in the Mobile Payment Technologies market.

In May 2019, ACI Worldwide, Inc. announced that they had acquired Speedpay from Western Union for USD 750 million approximately. This transaction will help in expanding their consumers and service offerings by combining Speedpay’s bill payment platform. ACI will be able to provide expanded payment services across verticals like consumer finance, insurance, healthcare, higher education, utilities, government and mortgage.

In April 2019, PayUmoney announced that they had acquired Wibmo, establishing a market leader of financial services due to the combination in expertise of both the companies. Wibmo is a leader of digital transactional security globally and PayUmoney has an established network of merchants utilizing their financial services. This acquisition will provide better operations of transactions and faster processing due to their combination.

Increased levels of users of smartphones, smart devices availing the usage of internet is expected to drive the growth of the market

Availability of innovative methods of usage and advancements in technology; the market is expected to be driven by this factor

Concerns regarding security and threats of hacking private information is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Lack of regulations and standards to transact with individuals and organisations in different regions or across borders; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

For better comprehension the overall MOBILE PAYMENT TECHNOLOGIES market has been segmented on the basis various factors such as-

By Type

Proximity Payment Near Field Communication (NFC) QR Code Payment

Remote Payment Short Message Service-Based (SMS-Based) Direct Operator Billing Digital Wallet Unstructured Service Supplementary Data/Sim Tool Kit (USSD/STK)



By Purchase Type

Airtime Transfers & Top-Ups

Merchandise & Coupons

Money Transfers & Payments

Travel & Ticketing, Others

By End-Use

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

Retail

Media & Entertainment

Hospitality & Tourism

Education

Healthcare

IT & Telecommunications

Others

