The Global UV Curable Resins & Formulated Product Market is expected to reach USD 6.95 billion by 2025, from USD 3.72 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

UV curable resins involve less harmful emissions, fast cure, less energy consumption, less equipment space, low temperature treatment, and waste reduction. A UV curable resin does not contain any organic solvents that harm the environment.

These resins include monomers, oligomers, co-initiators, photo-polymerization and various additives such as antioxidants, stabilizers, pigments, and plasticizers. UV curable resins are used in a wide range of applications in the ink & coating and adhesive industries. UV curable resins are the most preferred option for applications with fast curing and fast drying requirements.

Topmost Outstanding Market Players are Arkema SA, Allnex Group, Toagosei Co. Ltd., BASF SE, Royal DSM, Covestro AG, Nippon Gohsei, Hitachi Chemical Company Ltd., IGM Resins B.V., Miwon Specialty Chemical Co. Ltd., Lambson Limited, Alberdingk Boley GmbH, Jiangsu Sanmu Group Corporation, others

By Composition (Oligomers, Monomers, Photoinitiators, Additives),

(Oligomers, Monomers, Photoinitiators, Additives), By Chemistry (Non Acrylates & Oligoamines, Acrylate Oligomers),

(Non Acrylates & Oligoamines, Acrylate Oligomers), By Application (Coatings, Overprint Varnishes, Printing Inks, Adhesives, 3D Printing, Others)

Major Market Drivers & Restraint:

Environmental awareness and stringent regulations

High performance of UV curable resins

Need to thermally dry sensitive substrates

High deployment cost

High growth prospects in 3D printing, digital printing, packaging, barrier films and printed circuit board

Competitive Analysis:

The global UV curable resins & formulated product market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of UV curable resins & formulated product market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

