Market Analysis: Global Iodine Market

The global iodine market is expected to reach USD 1021.3 million by 2025, from USD 812.6 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

This Report Covers By Applications (X-Ray Contrast Media, Catalysts, Biocides, LED/LCD Polarizing Films, Feed Additives, Human Nutrition, Other), By Form (Organic Compounds, Inorganic Salts & Complexes, Elemental & Isotopes) By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the iodine market in the next 8 years. Iodine is a halogen element with atomic number for the element 53 in the periodic table. It is a sheen blue-black coloured compound. Iodine and its derivatives are derived from ocean, water pools, seaweed, and are widely used as an intermediate in industrial chemicals and for human nutrition. Iodine deficiency causes various health-related issues such as goitre, mental retardation, heart diseases, and eyesight problems. Mostly iodine is used in mechanical cleansing solution, peritoneal dialysis, oral rehydration solution and others. There are various applications of iodine as catalysts in x-ray contrast media, catalysts, biocides and others.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here– Iofina, ISE CHEMICALS SQM, iochem, WengFu Group, Toho Earthtech, Bloomberg L.P. Algorta Norte S.A, IOCHEM, GODO SHIGEN Co, Algorta Norte S.A, Salvi Chemical Industries Ltd., calibrechem, Protochem, Deepwater Chemicals. NIPPOH CHEMICALS CO., LTD, Prachi Pharmaceuticals Private Limited., among others

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rapid increasing demand in catalysts sector.

Growing number in use of biocides

Growing number of iodine deficiency among people in developing countries

Increased in versatile applications of iodine derivatives.

Toxicity associated with consumption of iodine and its derivatives

Crucial Market Segment details-:

Based on application, the global iodine market is segmented into x-ray contrast media, catalysts, biocides, led polarizing films, feed additives, human nutrition, and others.

On the basis of form, the global iodine market is segmented into organic compounds, inorganic salts & complexes, elemental & isotopes, and others.

Research Methodology: Global Iodine Market

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Iodine Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, Definition, Specifications, Classification and Scope the Iodine market 2019

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summery like Industry chain structure, Manufacturer cost structure, suppliers, etc

Chapter 3: Displays Trends, Drivers and Challenges of the Iodine market

Chapter 4: By the study of SWOT analysis it displays sales analysis, investment analysis, market analysis, etc

Chapter 5: It evaluates the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue, share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 6: Evaluate the leading manufacturers of the Global Iodine market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: Iodine Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, system and information source

