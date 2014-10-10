Fluorinated Oil Market In-depth Analysis 2019-2026

Top Manufacturers Profiles Operating in this Market: Shinochem Group, Nano Science & Technology Co., GO YEN CHEMICAL INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD., Tianjin Hero-Land S&T Development Co., Ltd., Guangzhou Langs Chemical Additives Company, Zibo YunChuan Chemicals Company Ltd , Iota Silicone Oil (Anhui) Co., Ltd., Tongxiang Rong Li Chemical Co., Ltd., others

The Fluorinated oil is a non-combustible material which exhibits in high chemicals and resistance. It has several properties where it can stand up to a strong hostile environment, accept the temperature 399º C in hot and -75º C in cold. It shows high temperature performance, non- flammability, viscosity, lubricity and chemical inertness in wide range platform. The Fluorinated oil is extremely high thermal and chemical stability and it require a strong durability and cleanliness. It has been observed in the automotive applications, it work as a non – reactive, colourless, and non- flammable. In critical aerospace condition its work as radiation resistance, safe regarding oxygen and chemical situations. In addition, it is utilised in food machinery applications, constant boiling fluids and sintering bearing oils.

In 2013, Solvay and Shanghai 3F New Material Co.,Ltd. Have joint together to generate polymers through fluorinated oils.

Regional Analysis

North America: US, Canada, Mexico

South America: Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America

Asia-Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia

Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel

Key Insights in the report:

Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025.

Market trends impacting the growth of the global fluorinated oil market.

Analyze and forecast fluorinated oil market on the basis of product market type, and end-use industry.

Trends of key regional and country-level markets for product market type, and end-use industry.

Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis.

Competitive Analysis: Global Fluorinated Oil Market

The Global Fluorinated Oil Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes Global Fluorinated Oil Market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

In 2016, Daikin Industries launched fluorinated oil which is applicable in UV cure coating, which is a feature in water and oil repellences.

Major Market Drivers & Restraints:

Rising demand for Vacuum pump fluids, due to non-reactive to all elastomers.

Utilization for maintenance cost for re- lubrication.

Research took place in improved in technologies related to area of cost effective production.

It’s very lower prevalence than the silicone and hydrocarbons oil.

Not prefer in several regions, due to less availability.

Research Methodology: Global Fluorinated Oil Market

Major Topics Covered in the report:

