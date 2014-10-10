Zinc Chemicals Market In-depth Analysis 2019-2026

The global zinc chemicals market accounted for USD 7.83 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Growth in Automotive sector in Asia-Pacific

Demand for zinc chemicals in the agriculture industry

Growing glass & ceramics sector

Falling usage of zinc chemicals in paints & coatings

High prices of zinc chemicals

Conducts Overall ZINC CHEMICALS Market Segmentation : This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

Product type- Zinc Oxide, Zinc Sulfate, Zinc Carbonate, Zinc Chloride, Others

Application- Rubber Compounding, Agriculture, Glass & Ceramics, Paints & Coatings, Chemicals, Food & Pharmaceuticals, Textiles, Others

The ZINC CHEMICALS report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. Zinc chemicals are inorganic compounds manufactured from two different processes such as direct and indirect. Zinc oxide produced by the indirect process is pure than that through the direct process. There is a growing demand for zinc chemicals in rubber compounding, agriculture, glass & ceramics, paints & coatings, chemicals, food & pharmaceuticals and textiles activates, which is expected to be one of the major drivers of the market over the next seven years.

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION

KEY TAKEAWAYS

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

ZINC CHEMICALS LANDSCAPE

ZINC CHEMICALS– KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

ZINC CHEMICALS– GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

ZINC CHEMICALS– REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2026 – TECHNOLOGY TYPE

ZINC CHEMICALS– REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2026 – SERVICES

ZINC CHEMICALS– REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2026 – APPLICATION

ZINC CHEMICALS– REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2026 – END-USER

ZINC CHEMICALS REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2026 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

ZINC CHEMICALS, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

APPENDIX

