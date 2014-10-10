Propylene Glycol Market In-depth Analysis 2019-2026

This Market report is an exceptional report that makes it possible to the industry to take strategic decisions and achieve growth objectives. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Worldwide Propylene Glycol Industry 2019 Market Research Report is spread crosswise over 129 pages and gives restrictive essential insights, information, data, patterns and aggressive scene points of interest in this specialty division.

Global propylene glycol market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 2,382.59 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- BASF SE, The DOW Chemical Company, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Huntsman Corporation, Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Company Limited, others

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Eco-friendly production process; this factor can act as a driver for the market in the forecast period

Growing demand from Asia-Pacific region will propel the growth of market in near future

Huge demand of propylene glycol in varied applications; this factor will also drive the market in the forecast period

Demand in switching to petroleum based; this factor will act as a restrain for the market

High investment in research and development activities will also act as a restrain for the market

Conducts Overall PROPYLENE GLYCOL Market Segmentation : This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

By Source- Petroleum-Based, Bio-Based

Application- Antifreeze & Functional Fluids, Unsaturated Polyester Resin, Food, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics, Plasticizers, Liquid Detergents

End users- Building & Construction, pharmaceuticals & cosmetics, transportation and food & beverage

Propylene glycol is a tasteless, colorless and an odorless liquid, which is also referred as PG with a chemical formula C₃H₈O₂. It is highly soluble, has a high boiling point, less toxic and stable. It is mostly used in plasticizer, hydraulic fluids, electronic cigarettes, medication, processed foods, cosmetic products and many more applications.The PROPYLENE GLYCOL report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Purchase this Report with 30% Discount at –https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-discount/global-propylene-glycol-market

Let’s know why the report is worth considering-

Utilizes Powerful Tools and Methodologies-: The Propylene Glycol market has been evaluated and analyzed utilizing various powerful market research tool and methodologies such as SWOT analysis, income feasibility analysis, PEST analysis and PORTER’s Five Forces analysis. These tools analyze the competitive forces prevailing in the market which somehow affects the market growth.

Performs Competitive Analysis: The Propylene Glycol report incorporates the detailed analysis of the leading organizations and their thought process and what are the methodologies they are adopting to maintain their brand image in this market. The report aides the new bees to understand the level of competition that they need to fight for to strengthen their roots in this competitive market.

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Lyondell Chemical Company announced that they are planning to increase the prices of some of their propylene glycol products, in South and North America. The list of the products include propylene glycol USP/EP Grade (PG USP/EP), Di-Propylene Glycol Industrial Grade (DPGI), Tri-Propylene Glycol (TPG), Propylene Glycol Industrial Grade (PGI), Di-Propylene Glycol Fragrance Grade (DPGF) and Tri-Propylene Glycol Acrylate Grade (TPGA). This shows that the demand for propylene glycol is increasing, creating new avenues for the market to grow in near future.

Benefits of Purchasing Data Bridge Market Research Report

Analyst Support: Get you query resolved from our expert analysts before and after purchasing the report

Customer’s Satisfaction: Our expert team will assist with all your research needs and customize

the report

Inimitable Expertise: Analysts will provide deep insights about the reports

Assured Quality: We focus on the quality and accuracy of the report

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION

KEY TAKEAWAYS

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PROPYLENE GLYCOL LANDSCAPE

PROPYLENE GLYCOL– KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

PROPYLENE GLYCOL– GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

PROPYLENE GLYCOL– REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2026 – TECHNOLOGY TYPE

PROPYLENE GLYCOL– REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2026 – SERVICES

PROPYLENE GLYCOL– REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2026 – APPLICATION

PROPYLENE GLYCOL– REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2026 – END-USER

PROPYLENE GLYCOL REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2026 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

PROPYLENE GLYCOL, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

APPENDIX

Read Complete Details with TOC @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-propylene-glycol-market ‘OR’ Call On +1 888 387 2818 (US)