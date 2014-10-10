Chlorine Market In-depth Analysis 2019-2026

The global chlorine market accounted to grow with a substantial CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Akzo Nobel N.V., Formosa Plastics Corporation, Hanwha Chemical Corporation, Ineos Group Limited, Occidental Petroleum Corporation, OLIN Corporation, PPV AG, Tata Chemicals Ltd., The DOW Chemical Company, others

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

High demands from water treatment plants and pharmaceutical industry

Increasing demand from chemical, plastic and construction industry

Due to very large established base, its operating and design is very well understood

Transporting and handling risk, due to its highly inflammable nature

Strict regulations from the government about its use

Due to safety and liabilities concern, companies shifting towards alternative technologies

Produce toxic disinfection by-product

Conducts Overall CHLORINE Market Segmentation : This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

Production Process – Mercury Cell Process, Membrane Cell Process, Diaphragm Process and Others

Application- EDC/PVC, Water Treatment chemicals, C1/C2 Aromatics, Organic Chemicals, Inorganic Chemicals, Propylene Oxide, others

End users- Water Treatment, Pharmaceutical, Chemical, Paper & Pulp, Plastic, Pesticides and Others

Chlorine is the physical form of a diatomic green gas and it is highly chemically reactive element. Chlorine is made from the salt and has an extremely efficient production process. Due to the tendency to merge with other elements, chlorine is used to produce various products ranging from solar panels to water disinfectants. Chlorine is used for plants and animals as a nutrient. The CHLORINE report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2018, AkzoNobel N.V. upgrades its Rotterdam chlor-alkali plant to develop and strengthen the local industrial cluster for chlorine. The company started to invest in individual production line for chlorine and caustic soda through its new ‘e-flex’ technology.

In October 2015, Olin Corporation announced the acquisition with The Dow Chemical Company’s and elected two new directors on Olin’s board. Due to this acquisition Olin became largest integrated chlor-alkali producer.

