Global Sinus Dilation Devices Market, By Product (Balloon Dilation, Stents, Endoscope (Rhinoscopy, Sinoscopy), Handheld), Procedure (Standalone, Hybrid), Patient Type (Adult, Pediatric), Patient Care Setting (Ear, Nose Throat(ENT) Clinic, Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East And Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

The Global Sinus Dilation Devices Market is expected to reach USD 7343.89 billion by 2025, from USD 3631.9 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Major Market Competitors/Players:

Entellus Medical Inc. (a subsidiary of Stryker) (US),

Acclarent Inc. (a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson) (US),

Medtronic plc (Ireland),

Smith & Nephew plc (UK),

Intersect ENT Inc. (US),

Olympus Corporation (Japan),

Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. (India),

SinuSys Corporation (US),

InAccel (India),

Jilin Coronado Medical Ltd. (China),

Sklar Surgical Instruments,

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated,

Creganna Medical (Ireland),

Among others

Market Definition:

This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the global sinus dilation devices market in the next 8 years.

Sinusitis is a disorder which is classified by inflammation with sinus lining which causes mucus drainage and nose blockage. Sinus dilation devices used to open up the sinus lining of patients suffering from mucus drainage and sinusitis.

Balloon sinus dilation is one of the advanced procedures. It is slightly invasive technique that substitutes the traditional sinus surgeries process. During this process, doctor redesigns the patient’s sinus path with inflated balloons to open the congested sinus or nasal pathway.

According to the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners, in 2011 and 2012, an estimated 1.9 million Australians had chronic rhinosinusitis and 1.4 in every 100 general practice encounters were for acute or chronic sinusitis.

According to the Centers for Disease control and preventions (CDC), 26.9 million adults were diagnosed with sinusitis which is around 11.0%.

Competitive Analysis:

The global sinus dilation devices market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global sinus dilation devices market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Drivers and Restraints:

High prevalence of chronic sinusitis

Increase in patient preference for minimally invasive surgeries

Growth in awareness about sinusitis surgeries

incidence of post-operative risks after sinus surgeries

Low adoption of sinus treatment devices

Owing to increased preference for drugs

Market Segmentation:

Based on product:

Balloon Dilation

Stents

Endoscope and Handheld

Based on procedure:

Standalone

Hybrid

Based on patient type:

Adults

Pediatric

Based on patient care setting:

Ear

Nose Throat(ENT) Clinic

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Based on geography:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, South Africa and, Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2016, Sanovas, Inc. (USA), announced launch of its wholly-owned subsidiary, SinuGeniX, Inc. and its RegENT Sinus Treatment System. The RegENT Sinus Treatment System (STS) is planned to advance sinus surgery by providing quicker contact with controlled anesthetization and drug delivery.

In December 2017, Intersect ENT, Inc. (U.S.) announced the U.S. FDA approval of SINUVA (mometasone furoate) Sinus Implant. SINUVA is approach for the treatment of nasal polyp infection in patients who had ethmoid sinus surgery before.

