Summary

A fancy yarn is a kind of yarn that differs from normal construction of single plain yarns by the way deliberately produced irregularities in its construction. These irregularities relate to an increased input of one or more of its components or to the inclusion of its periodic effects such as knots, slubs, curls or the like.

The global Fancy Yarn market will reach Volume Million USD in 2019 and with a CAGR xx% between 2020-2026.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Chenille Yarn

Gimp Yarn

Loop Yarn

Knop Yarn

Slub Yarn

Others

Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):

Garment Industry

Garment Accessory

Carpet

Others

Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):

Huayi Yarn

Fan Xuan Yang

Tiantianrun

AA GLOBAL

Woolen Co.

Changzhou Elite

Consinee

Tongxiang Import and Export

Damodar

Amarjothi

Sulochana

Loyal Textile Mills

Reliance Weaving Mills

Rajvir Industries

Sujata Synthetics

BK International Group

Monticolor

Lanificio dell’Olivo

Lane Mondial

Adriafil

Muradim

NORD CINIGLIA

Torcitura Padana

GB filati

Karbel

Etoliplik

KONGKIAT

Laxtons

Major Region Market

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Fancy Yarn Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Distribution

1.3 Price & Cost Overview

2 Fancy Yarn Market by Type

2.1 By Type

2.1.1 Chenille Yarn

2.1.2 Gimp Yarn

2.1.3 Loop Yarn

2.1.4 Knop Yarn

2.1.5 Slub Yarn

2.1.6 Others

2.2 Market Size by Type

2.3 Market Forecast by Type

3 Global Market Demand

3.1 Segment Overview

3.1.1 Garment Industry

3.1.2 Garment Accessory

3.1.3 Carpet

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Market Size by Demand

3.3 Market Forecast by Demand

4 Major Region Market

4.1 Global Market Overview

4.1.1 Market Size & Growth

4.1.2 Market Forecast

4.2 Major Region

4.2.1 Market Size & Growth

4.2.2 Market Forecast

5 Major Companies List

5.1 Huayi Yarn (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.2 Fan Xuan Yang (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.3 Tiantianrun (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.4 AA GLOBAL (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.5 Woolen Co. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.6 Changzhou Elite (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.7 Consinee (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.8 Tongxiang Import and Export (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.9 Damodar (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.10 Amarjothi (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.11 Sulochana (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.12 Loyal Textile Mills (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.13 Reliance Weaving Mills (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.14 Rajvir Industries (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.15 Sujata Synthetics (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.16 BK International Group (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.17 Monticolor (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.18 Lanificio dell’Olivo (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.19 Lane Mondial (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.20 Adriafil (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.21 Muradim (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.22 NORD CINIGLIA (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.23 Torcitura Padana (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.24 GB filati (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.25 Karbel (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.26 Etoliplik (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.27 KONGKIAT (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.28 Laxtons (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

6 Conclusion

