Summary

A drinking fountain, also called a water fountain or a bubbler, is a fountain designed to provide drinking water. Drinking fountains are usually found in public places, like schools, rest areas, libraries, and grocery stores.

The global Drinking Fountains market will reach Volume Million USD in 2019 and with a CAGR xx% between 2020-2026.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Countertop drinking fountain

Floor mount drinking fountain

Wall mount drinking fountain

Recessed mount drinking fountain

Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):

School Used

Railway & Subway Stations & Airports Used

Parks & Scenic Spots Used

Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):

Elkay

Acorn

Haws

Cosmetal

Maestro

Filtrine

Murdock

Litree

Oasis

Moerdeng

Jingchuhongyuan

Major Region Market

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

Table of Content

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Drinking Fountains Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Distribution

1.3 Price & Cost Overview

2 Drinking Fountains Market by Type

2.1 By Type

2.1.1 Countertop drinking fountain

2.1.2 Floor mount drinking fountain

2.1.3 Wall mount drinking fountain

2.1.4 Recessed mount drinking fountain

2.2 Market Size by Type

2.3 Market Forecast by Type

3 Global Market Demand

3.1 Segment Overview

3.1.1 School Used

3.1.2 Railway & Subway Stations & Airports Used

3.1.3 Parks & Scenic Spots Used

3.2 Market Size by Demand

3.3 Market Forecast by Demand

4 Major Region Market

4.1 Global Market Overview

4.1.1 Market Size & Growth

4.1.2 Market Forecast

4.2 Major Region

4.2.1 Market Size & Growth

4.2.2 Market Forecast

5 Major Companies List

5.1 Elkay (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.2 Acorn (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.3 Haws (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.4 Cosmetal (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.5 Maestro (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.6 Filtrine (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.7 Murdock (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.8 Litree (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.9 Oasis (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.10 Moerdeng (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.11 Jingchuhongyuan (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

6 Conclusion

