Summary

A food dehydrator refers to a device that removes moisture from food to aid in its preservation. A food dehydrator uses a heat source and air flow to reduce the water content of foods. The water content of food is usually very high, typically 80% to 95% for various fruits and vegetables and 50% to 75% for various meats. Removing moisture from food restrains various bacteria from growing and spoiling food. Further, removing moisture from food dramatically reduces the weight of the food. Thus, food dehydrators are used to preserve and extend the shelf life of various foods.

The global Food Dehydrators market will reach Volume Million USD in 2019 and with a CAGR xx% between 2020-2026.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Stackable Food Dehydrators

Shelf Dehydrators

Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):

Home Use

Commercial Use

Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):

Excalibur

Nesco

Weston

L’EQUIP

LEM

Open Country

Ronco

TSM Products

Waring

Salton Corp.

Presto

Tribest

Aroma

Hamilton Beach

Major Region Market

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

