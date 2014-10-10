Our specialized research analysts have been trained to map out their research needs to the right research resources and gain a unique edge when compared to their competitors. We provide intellectual, accurate and meaningful data in lightning.

Summary

A flight management system (FMS) is a fundamental component of a modern airliner’s avionics. An FMS is a specialized computer system that automates a wide variety of in-flight tasks, reducing the workload on the flight crew to the point that modern civilian aircraft no longer carry flight engineers or navigators. In many ways, it’s like the GPS in your car, with waypoints programmed in between the origin and the destination. You program in where you are going, and off it goes. The FMS will allow the airplane to hook up the autopilot, and maintain the heading within a few feet. It’s amazingly accurate.

The global Flight Management Systems (FMS) market will reach Volume Million USD in 2019 and with a CAGR xx% between 2020-2026.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Control Display Unit

Visual Display Unit

Flight Management Computer

Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):

NBA

WBA

VLA

RTA

Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):

Honeywell International Inc.

Thales Group

General Electric Company

Leonardo-Finmeccanica S.p.A

Rockwell Collins

Esterline Technologies

Garmin Ltd

Universal Avionics Systems

Lufthansa Systems

Jeppesen Sanderson, Inc.

Navtech, Inc.

Major Region Market

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

Table of Content

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Flight Management Systems (FMS) Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Distribution

1.3 Price & Cost Overview

2 Flight Management Systems (FMS) Market by Type

2.1 By Type

2.1.1 Control Display Unit

2.1.2 Visual Display Unit

2.1.3 Flight Management Computer

2.2 Market Size by Type

2.3 Market Forecast by Type

3 Global Market Demand

3.1 Segment Overview

3.1.1 NBA

3.1.2 WBA

3.1.3 VLA

3.1.4 RTA

3.2 Market Size by Demand

3.3 Market Forecast by Demand

4 Major Region Market

4.1 Global Market Overview

4.1.1 Market Size & Growth

4.1.2 Market Forecast

4.2 Major Region

4.2.1 Market Size & Growth

4.2.2 Market Forecast

5 Major Companies List

5.1 Honeywell International Inc. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.2 Thales Group (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.3 General Electric Company (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.4 Leonardo-Finmeccanica S.p.A (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.5 Rockwell Collins (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.6 Esterline Technologies (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.7 Garmin Ltd (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.8 Universal Avionics Systems (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.9 Lufthansa Systems (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.10 Jeppesen Sanderson, Inc. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.11 Navtech, Inc. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

6 Conclusion

