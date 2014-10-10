Our specialized research analysts have been trained to map out their research needs to the right research resources and gain a unique edge when compared to their competitors. We provide intellectual, accurate and meaningful data in lightning.

Summary

A double edges blade is a blade which both edges are sharp, it is mainly used in a razor, typically a flat piece of metal with a sharp edge used to remove unwanted hair from the face or body, or used in industry application to cut materials.

The global Double Edges Blade market will reach Volume Million USD in 2019 and with a CAGR xx% between 2020-2026.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Carbon Steel Blade

Stainless Steel Blade

Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):

Razor blade

Industrial blade

Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):

Edgewell

Gillette

BIC

Supermax

Lord

Malhotra

Benxi Jincheng

SRBIL

Treet

Feather

Feintechnik

AccuTec Blades

Kaili Razor

Shanghai Cloud

Yingjili

Major Region Market

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

Table of Content

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Double Edges Blade Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Distribution

1.3 Price & Cost Overview

2 Double Edges Blade Market by Type

2.1 By Type

2.1.1 Carbon Steel Blade

2.1.2 Stainless Steel Blade

2.2 Market Size by Type

2.3 Market Forecast by Type

3 Global Market Demand

3.1 Segment Overview

3.1.1 Razor blade

3.1.2 Industrial blade

3.2 Market Size by Demand

3.3 Market Forecast by Demand

4 Major Region Market

4.1 Global Market Overview

4.1.1 Market Size & Growth

4.1.2 Market Forecast

4.2 Major Region

4.2.1 Market Size & Growth

4.2.2 Market Forecast

5 Major Companies List

5.1 Edgewell (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.2 Gillette (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.3 BIC (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.4 Supermax (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.5 Lord (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.6 Malhotra (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.7 Benxi Jincheng (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.8 SRBIL (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.9 Treet (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.10 Feather (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.11 Feintechnik (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.12 AccuTec Blades (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.13 Kaili Razor (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.14 Shanghai Cloud (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.15 Yingjili (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

6 Conclusion

