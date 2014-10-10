Our specialized research analysts have been trained to map out their research needs to the right research resources and gain a unique edge when compared to their competitors. We provide intellectual, accurate and meaningful data in lightning.

Summary

A fire blanket is a safety device designed to extinguish incipient (starting) fires. It consists of a sheet of fire retardant material which is placed over a fire in order to smother it. A fire blanket consists of a piece of fire-resistant fabric (usually woven glass fiber) that can be used to smother a small fire or wrap around a person whose clothing is alight.

The global Fire Blanket market will reach Volume Million USD in 2019 and with a CAGR xx% between 2020-2026.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Fiberglass Fire Blanket

Asbestos Fire Blanket

Cotton Fire Blanket

Others

Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):

Industrial Use

Public Places

Home

Others

Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):

Tyco International

Kidde Safety

Honeywell Safety

ULINE

Hollinsend Fire Safety

Junkin Safety

Triangle Fire

Water Jel

Oberon

Acmetex

JACTONE

Safelincs

Acme United Corporation

KLEVERS-Italian

Yaoxing

Major Region Market

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Fire Blanket Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Distribution

1.3 Price & Cost Overview

2 Fire Blanket Market by Type

2.1 By Type

2.1.1 Fiberglass Fire Blanket

2.1.2 Asbestos Fire Blanket

2.1.3 Cotton Fire Blanket

2.1.4 Others

2.2 Market Size by Type

2.3 Market Forecast by Type

3 Global Market Demand

3.1 Segment Overview

3.1.1 Industrial Use

3.1.2 Public Places

3.1.3 Home

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Market Size by Demand

3.3 Market Forecast by Demand

4 Major Region Market

4.1 Global Market Overview

4.1.1 Market Size & Growth

4.1.2 Market Forecast

4.2 Major Region

4.2.1 Market Size & Growth

4.2.2 Market Forecast

5 Major Companies List

5.1 Tyco International (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.2 Kidde Safety (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.3 Honeywell Safety (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.4 ULINE (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.5 Hollinsend Fire Safety (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.6 Junkin Safety (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.7 Triangle Fire (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.8 Water Jel (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.9 Oberon (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.10 Acmetex (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.11 JACTONE (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.12 Safelincs (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.13 Acme United Corporation (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.14 KLEVERS-Italian (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.15 Yaoxing (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

6 Conclusion

