Summary

A door phone or door bell phone is a set of electrical and electronic elements used to handle two-way communication (street to home) in houses, apartments or villas. The device is connected to a secure communication system used to control the opening of the door giving access to any kind of buildings, offices, or apartment blocks. They are so widely used in the mentioned structures, that nowadays, it is a device forming part of the standard electrical installation of most buildings.

The global Doorphone market will reach Volume Million USD in 2019 and with a CAGR xx% between 2020-2026.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Wired Doorphone

Wireless Visible Doorphone

Wireless Invisible Doorphone

Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):

Residential

Commercial

Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):

SAMSUNG

2N

Siedle

Comelit Group

Urmet

WRT Security System

MOX

COMMAX

Advente

Kivos

Jiale

Dnake

RL

Genway

Anjubao

Leelen

Aurine

Kocom

Jacques Technologies

TCS

Major Region Market

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

Table of Content

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Doorphone Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Distribution

1.3 Price & Cost Overview

2 Doorphone Market by Type

2.1 By Type

2.1.1 Wired Doorphone

2.1.2 Wireless Visible Doorphone

2.1.3 Wireless Invisible Doorphone

2.2 Market Size by Type

2.3 Market Forecast by Type

3 Global Market Demand

3.1 Segment Overview

3.1.1 Residential

3.1.2 Commercial

3.2 Market Size by Demand

3.3 Market Forecast by Demand

4 Major Region Market

4.1 Global Market Overview

4.1.1 Market Size & Growth

4.1.2 Market Forecast

4.2 Major Region

4.2.1 Market Size & Growth

4.2.2 Market Forecast

5 Major Companies List

5.1 SAMSUNG (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.2 2N (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.3 Siedle (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.4 Comelit Group (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.5 Urmet (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.6 WRT Security System (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.7 MOX (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.8 COMMAX (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.9 Advente (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.10 Kivos (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.11 Jiale (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.12 Dnake (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.13 RL (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.14 Genway (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.15 Anjubao (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.16 Leelen (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.17 Aurine (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.18 Kocom (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.19 Jacques Technologies (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.20 TCS (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

6 Conclusion

