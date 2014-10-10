Our specialized research analysts have been trained to map out their research needs to the right research resources and gain a unique edge when compared to their competitors. We provide intellectual, accurate and meaningful data in lightning.

Summary

A chandelier is defined as a lamp which is suspended from the ceiling either directly from a ceiling lamp outlet, or simply from a hook in the ceiling and then plugged into a common wall socket. Chandeliers use small, lower wattage bulbs that are usually shaped in the form of a candle flame, though these lamps are not limited to small bulbs. There are often three or more light bulbs in one chandelier, giving off from 100 to 400 watts of total light.Chandeliers can be used in nearly any room, from a fancy, formal dining room to a child’s bedroom or game room. The most popular ones are the type with dangling cut glass crystals surrounding the bulbs, creating a beautiful spectrum of light. These more formal lamps are usually brass or gold plated, and will bring elegance and formality to the room in which they hang.While chandeliers can be appropriate in any type of room, choosing the correct size is paramount. A giant one will overcome a tiny room while a small one hung over a long dining room table will look lost. In general, a smaller room with dimensions of 10 x 10 ft (3.05 x 3.05 m) would comfortably house a chandelier no more than 20 inches (50.8 cm) in diameter. A 12 x 12 ft (3.66 x 3.66 m) room will hold one of up to 27 inches (68.58 cm) in diameter. An exceptionally large one with a diameter of 36 inches (91.44 cm) or more should only be hung in a room that is 14x 14 ft (4.27 x 4.27 m) or larger.When choosing a chandelier to hang over a table, it should normally hang at least 30 inches (76.2 cm) from the surface of the table, and should be about 12 inches (30.48 cm) narrower than the table’s width.

The global Chandeliers market will reach Volume Million USD in 2019 and with a CAGR xx% between 2020-2026.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Uplight Chandeliers

Downlight Chandeliers

Cluster Chandeliers

Pendant Chandeliers

Pendant Bowl Chandeliers

Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):

Commercial

Home

Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):

James R. Moder

Kichler Lighting

DE MAJO Iiluminazione

Wilkinson

Kenroy Home

Feiss

Gemini Cut Glass Company

Kurt Faustig

Pataviumart

American Brass and Crystal

Savoy House lighting

Wranovsky

Dolan Designs

Elegant Lighting

Myran Allan Chandelier

Kamable Lighting

Versailles Lamps

Kaiyan Lighting

East Lighting

WENHANG LANTERN-ORNAMENT

Lumax

Qilang Lighting

Diamond Life Group

Senqiu Lighting

Fusida lighting

HUAYI LIGHTING

Jiangmen Jimmy Lighting

Zhongshan Pacific Lamps

Liaosion Lighting

Xing Nan Lighting

Major Region Market

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

Table of Content

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Chandeliers Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Distribution

1.3 Price & Cost Overview

2 Chandeliers Market by Type

2.1 By Type

2.1.1 Uplight Chandeliers

2.1.2 Downlight Chandeliers

2.1.3 Cluster Chandeliers

2.1.4 Pendant Chandeliers

2.1.5 Pendant Bowl Chandeliers

2.2 Market Size by Type

2.3 Market Forecast by Type

3 Global Market Demand

3.1 Segment Overview

3.1.1 Commercial

3.1.2 Home

3.2 Market Size by Demand

3.3 Market Forecast by Demand

4 Major Region Market

4.1 Global Market Overview

4.1.1 Market Size & Growth

4.1.2 Market Forecast

4.2 Major Region

4.2.1 Market Size & Growth

4.2.2 Market Forecast

5 Major Companies List

5.1 James R. Moder (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.2 Kichler Lighting (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.3 DE MAJO Iiluminazione (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.4 Wilkinson (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.5 Kenroy Home (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.6 Feiss (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.7 Gemini Cut Glass Company (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.8 Kurt Faustig (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.9 Pataviumart (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.10 American Brass and Crystal (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.11 Savoy House lighting (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.12 Wranovsky (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.13 Dolan Designs (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.14 Elegant Lighting (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.15 Myran Allan Chandelier (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.16 Kamable Lighting (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.17 Versailles Lamps (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.18 Kaiyan Lighting (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.19 East Lighting (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.20 WENHANG LANTERN-ORNAMENT (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.21 Lumax (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.22 Qilang Lighting (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.23 Diamond Life Group (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.24 Senqiu Lighting (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.25 Fusida lighting (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.26 HUAYI LIGHTING (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.27 Jiangmen Jimmy Lighting (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.28 Zhongshan Pacific Lamps (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.29 Liaosion Lighting (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.30 Xing Nan Lighting (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

6 Conclusion

