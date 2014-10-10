Global Grab Handles Market Study 2019-2026, by Segment (Metal type, Plastic type), by Market (Residential, Commercial), by Company (HOPPE, ASSA ABLOY)
Our specialized research analysts have been trained to map out their research needs to the right research resources and gain a unique edge when compared to their competitors. We provide intellectual, accurate and meaningful data in lightning.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3908695
Summary
A door handle is an attached object or mechanism used to manually open or close a door.[1] In the United States, a door handle generally can refer to any fixed or lever-operated door latch device, including on car doors. The term door knob or doorknob tends to refer to round operating mechanisms.
The global Grab Handles market will reach Volume Million USD in 2019 and with a CAGR xx% between 2020-2026.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Metal type
Plastic type
Other type
Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):
Residential
Commercial
Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):
HOPPE
ASSA ABLOY
Hafele
Sobinco
Allegion
Baldwin
EMTEK
Kwikset
Kuriki
DND
ZOO
SELECO
Major Region Market
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East & Africa
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-grab-handles-market-study-2016-2026-by-segment-metal-type-plastic-type-by-market-residential-commercial-by-company-hoppe-assa-abloy
Table of Contents
Table of Content
1 Industry Overview
1.1 Grab Handles Industry
1.1.1 Overview
1.1.2 Products of Major Companies
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 Industry Chain
1.2.2 Consumer Distribution
1.3 Price & Cost Overview
2 Grab Handles Market by Type
2.1 By Type
2.1.1 Metal type
2.1.2 Plastic type
2.1.3 Other type
2.2 Market Size by Type
2.3 Market Forecast by Type
3 Global Market Demand
3.1 Segment Overview
3.1.1 Residential
3.1.2 Commercial
3.2 Market Size by Demand
3.3 Market Forecast by Demand
4 Major Region Market
4.1 Global Market Overview
4.1.1 Market Size & Growth
4.1.2 Market Forecast
4.2 Major Region
4.2.1 Market Size & Growth
4.2.2 Market Forecast
5 Major Companies List
5.1 HOPPE (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.2 ASSA ABLOY (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.3 Hafele (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.4 Sobinco (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.5 Allegion (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.6 Baldwin (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.7 EMTEK (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.8 Kwikset (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.9 Kuriki (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.10 DND (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.11 ZOO (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.12 SELECO (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
6 Conclusion
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3908695
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155
Links:
https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/3908695
https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/discount/3908695