Global Diaper Bags Market Study 2019-2026, by Segment (Messenger Bags, Tote Bags), by Market (Maternity and Childcare Store, Brand Store), by Company (Carters, Disney)
Summary
A diaper bag or nappy bag is a storage bag with many pocket-like spaces that is big enough to carry everything needed by someone taking care of a baby while taking a typical short outing.
The global Diaper Bags market will reach Volume Million USD in 2019 and with a CAGR xx% between 2020-2026.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Messenger Bags
Tote Bags
Backpacks
Others
Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):
Maternity & Childcare Store
Brand Store
Supermarket
Online
Others
Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):
Carter’s
Disney
Sanrio
Graco
J.J Cole Collections
SUNVENO
Trend Lab
OiOi
Arctic Zone
Petunia Pickle Bottom
HaishuBoli
Storksak
Ju-Ju-Be
Amy Michelle
DadGear
Major Region Market
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents
Table of Content
1 Industry Overview
1.1 Diaper Bags Industry
1.1.1 Overview
1.1.2 Products of Major Companies
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 Industry Chain
1.2.2 Consumer Distribution
1.3 Price & Cost Overview
2 Diaper Bags Market by Type
2.1 By Type
2.1.1 Messenger Bags
2.1.2 Tote Bags
2.1.3 Backpacks
2.1.4 Others
2.2 Market Size by Type
2.3 Market Forecast by Type
3 Global Market Demand
3.1 Segment Overview
3.1.1 Maternity & Childcare Store
3.1.2 Brand Store
3.1.3 Supermarket
3.1.4 Online
3.1.5 Others
3.2 Market Size by Demand
3.3 Market Forecast by Demand
4 Major Region Market
4.1 Global Market Overview
4.1.1 Market Size & Growth
4.1.2 Market Forecast
4.2 Major Region
4.2.1 Market Size & Growth
4.2.2 Market Forecast
5 Major Companies List
5.1 Carter’s (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.2 Disney (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.3 Sanrio (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.4 Graco (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.5 J.J Cole Collections (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.6 SUNVENO (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.7 Trend Lab (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.8 OiOi (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.9 Arctic Zone (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.10 Petunia Pickle Bottom (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.11 HaishuBoli (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.12 Storksak (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.13 Ju-Ju-Be (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.14 Amy Michelle (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.15 DadGear (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
6 Conclusion
