Summary

A diaper (also called a nappy outside North America) is a type of underwear that allows the wearer to defecate or urinate without the use of a toilet, by absorbing or containing waste products to prevent soiling of outer clothing or the external environment.

The global Diapers market will reach Volume Million USD in 2019 and with a CAGR xx% between 2020-2026.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Disposable diapers

Cloth diapers

Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):

Babies

Adults

Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):

P&G

Kimberly Clark

Unicharm

SCA

Kao

First Quality

Ontex

Hengan

Daio

Domtar

Chiaus

DSG

Pigeon

DaddyBaby

Mckesson

Fuburg

Major Region Market

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Diapers Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Distribution

1.3 Price & Cost Overview

2 Diapers Market by Type

2.1 By Type

2.1.1 Disposable diapers

2.1.2 Cloth diapers

2.2 Market Size by Type

2.3 Market Forecast by Type

3 Global Market Demand

3.1 Segment Overview

3.1.1 Babies

3.1.2 Adults

3.2 Market Size by Demand

3.3 Market Forecast by Demand

4 Major Region Market

4.1 Global Market Overview

4.1.1 Market Size & Growth

4.1.2 Market Forecast

4.2 Major Region

4.2.1 Market Size & Growth

4.2.2 Market Forecast

5 Major Companies List

5.1 P&G (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.2 Kimberly Clark (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.3 Unicharm (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.4 SCA (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.5 Kao (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.6 First Quality (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.7 Ontex (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.8 Hengan (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.9 Daio (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.10 Domtar (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.11 Chiaus (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.12 DSG (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.13 Pigeon (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.14 DaddyBaby (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.15 Mckesson (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.16 Fuburg (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

6 Conclusion

