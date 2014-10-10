Our specialized research analysts have been trained to map out their research needs to the right research resources and gain a unique edge when compared to their competitors. We provide intellectual, accurate and meaningful data in lightning.

Summary

A ceiling fan is a mechanical fan, usually electrically powered, suspended from the ceiling of a room that uses hub-mounted rotating paddles to circulate air. A ceiling fan rotates much more slowly than an electric desk fan; it cools people effectively by introducing slow movement into the otherwise still, hot air of a room, inducing evaporative cooling. Fans never actually cool air, unlike air-conditioning equipment, but use significantly less power (cooling air is thermodynamically expensive). Conversely, a ceiling fan can also be used to reduce the stratification of warm air in a room by forcing it down to affect both occupants’ sensations and thermostat readings, thereby improving climate control energy efficiency.

The global Ceiling Fans market will reach Volume Million USD in 2019 and with a CAGR xx% between 2020-2026.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

By Fan size

Under 44 inch

44 – 52 inch

52 – 56 inch

Over 56 inch

Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):

Home

Commercial

Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):

Hunter Fan Company

Casablanca

Emerson Ceiling Fans

Minka

Monte Carlo

Craftmade

Litex

Fanimation

Kichler

Panasonic

Crompton Greaves

Orient fans

Usha

Havells India

SMC

ACC

Midea

MOUNTAINAIR

King of Fans, Inc

Airmate

Major Region Market

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

Table of Content

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Ceiling Fans Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Distribution

1.3 Price & Cost Overview

2 Ceiling Fans Market by Type

2.1 By Type

2.1.1 By Fan size

2.1.2 Under 44 inch

2.1.3 44 – 52 inch

2.1.4 52 – 56 inch

2.1.5 Over 56 inch

2.2 Market Size by Type

2.3 Market Forecast by Type

3 Global Market Demand

3.1 Segment Overview

3.1.1 Home

3.1.2 Commercial

3.2 Market Size by Demand

3.3 Market Forecast by Demand

4 Major Region Market

4.1 Global Market Overview

4.1.1 Market Size & Growth

4.1.2 Market Forecast

4.2 Major Region

4.2.1 Market Size & Growth

4.2.2 Market Forecast

5 Major Companies List

5.1 Hunter Fan Company (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.2 Casablanca (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.3 Emerson Ceiling Fans (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.4 Minka (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.5 Monte Carlo (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.6 Craftmade (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.7 Litex (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.8 Fanimation (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.9 Kichler (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.10 Panasonic (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.11 Crompton Greaves (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.12 Orient fans (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.13 Usha (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.14 Havells India (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.15 SMC (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.16 ACC (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.17 Midea (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.18 MOUNTAINAIR (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.19 King of Fans, Inc (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.20 Airmate (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

6 Conclusion

