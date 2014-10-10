Our specialized research analysts have been trained to map out their research needs to the right research resources and gain a unique edge when compared to their competitors. We provide intellectual, accurate and meaningful data in lightning.

Summary

A catamaran is a multi-hulled watercraft featuring two parallel hulls of equal size. It is a geometry-stabilized craft, deriving its stability from its wide beam, rather than from a ballasted keel as with a monohull sailboat. Being ballast-free and therefore lighter than a monohull, catamarans often have a shallower draft (draught) than comparably-sized monohulls. The two hulls combined also often have a smaller hydrodynamic resistance than comparable monohulls, requiring less propulsive power from either sails or motors. The catamaran’s wider stance on the water can reduce both heeling and wave-induced motion, as compared with a monohull.

The global Catamaran market will reach Volume Million USD in 2019 and with a CAGR xx% between 2020-2026.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Sailing catamarans

Powered catamarans

Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):

Sport

Cruising

Ocean racing

Passenger transport

Other Applications

Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):

Sunreef Yachts

Spirited Designs

Lagoon Catamaran

Fountaine Pajot Catamarans

Matrix Yachts

Voyage

TomCat Boats

Alibi

Robertson and Caine

Gemini Catamarans

World Cat

Outremer Yachting

Scape Yachts

Seawind Caramarans

Pedigree Cats Catamaran

Defline

Farrier Marine

CATATHAI

African Cats

Major Region Market

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Catamaran Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Distribution

1.3 Price & Cost Overview

2 Catamaran Market by Type

2.1 By Type

2.1.1 Sailing catamarans

2.1.2 Powered catamarans

2.2 Market Size by Type

2.3 Market Forecast by Type

3 Global Market Demand

3.1 Segment Overview

3.1.1 Sport

3.1.2 Cruising

3.1.3 Ocean racing

3.1.4 Passenger transport

3.1.5 Other Applications

3.2 Market Size by Demand

3.3 Market Forecast by Demand

4 Major Region Market

4.1 Global Market Overview

4.1.1 Market Size & Growth

4.1.2 Market Forecast

4.2 Major Region

4.2.1 Market Size & Growth

4.2.2 Market Forecast

5 Major Companies List

5.1 Sunreef Yachts (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.2 Spirited Designs (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.3 Lagoon Catamaran (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.4 Fountaine Pajot Catamarans (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.5 Matrix Yachts (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.6 Voyage (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.7 TomCat Boats (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.8 Alibi (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.9 Robertson and Caine (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.10 Gemini Catamarans (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.11 World Cat (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.12 Outremer Yachting (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.13 Scape Yachts (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.14 Seawind Caramarans (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.15 Pedigree Cats Catamaran (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.16 Defline (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.17 Farrier Marine (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.18 CATATHAI (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.19 African Cats (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

6 Conclusion

