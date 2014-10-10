Global Catamaran Market Study 2019-2026, by Segment (Sailing catamarans, Powered catamarans), by Market (Sport, Cruising), by Company (Sunreef Yachts, Spirited Designs)
Summary
A catamaran is a multi-hulled watercraft featuring two parallel hulls of equal size. It is a geometry-stabilized craft, deriving its stability from its wide beam, rather than from a ballasted keel as with a monohull sailboat. Being ballast-free and therefore lighter than a monohull, catamarans often have a shallower draft (draught) than comparably-sized monohulls. The two hulls combined also often have a smaller hydrodynamic resistance than comparable monohulls, requiring less propulsive power from either sails or motors. The catamaran’s wider stance on the water can reduce both heeling and wave-induced motion, as compared with a monohull.
The global Catamaran market will reach Volume Million USD in 2019 and with a CAGR xx% between 2020-2026.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Sailing catamarans
Powered catamarans
Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):
Sport
Cruising
Ocean racing
Passenger transport
Other Applications
Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):
Sunreef Yachts
Spirited Designs
Lagoon Catamaran
Fountaine Pajot Catamarans
Matrix Yachts
Voyage
TomCat Boats
Alibi
Robertson and Caine
Gemini Catamarans
World Cat
Outremer Yachting
Scape Yachts
Seawind Caramarans
Pedigree Cats Catamaran
Defline
Farrier Marine
CATATHAI
African Cats
Major Region Market
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents
1 Industry Overview
1.1 Catamaran Industry
1.1.1 Overview
1.1.2 Products of Major Companies
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 Industry Chain
1.2.2 Consumer Distribution
1.3 Price & Cost Overview
2 Catamaran Market by Type
2.1 By Type
2.1.1 Sailing catamarans
2.1.2 Powered catamarans
2.2 Market Size by Type
2.3 Market Forecast by Type
3 Global Market Demand
3.1 Segment Overview
3.1.1 Sport
3.1.2 Cruising
3.1.3 Ocean racing
3.1.4 Passenger transport
3.1.5 Other Applications
3.2 Market Size by Demand
3.3 Market Forecast by Demand
4 Major Region Market
4.1 Global Market Overview
4.1.1 Market Size & Growth
4.1.2 Market Forecast
4.2 Major Region
4.2.1 Market Size & Growth
4.2.2 Market Forecast
5 Major Companies List
5.1 Sunreef Yachts (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.2 Spirited Designs (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.3 Lagoon Catamaran (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.4 Fountaine Pajot Catamarans (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.5 Matrix Yachts (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.6 Voyage (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.7 TomCat Boats (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.8 Alibi (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.9 Robertson and Caine (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.10 Gemini Catamarans (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.11 World Cat (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.12 Outremer Yachting (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.13 Scape Yachts (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.14 Seawind Caramarans (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.15 Pedigree Cats Catamaran (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.16 Defline (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.17 Farrier Marine (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.18 CATATHAI (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.19 African Cats (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
6 Conclusion
