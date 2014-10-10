Global Candle Market Study 2019-2026, by Segment (Animal wax candles, Vegetable wax candles), by Market (Traditional Field, Craft Field), by Company (Blyth, Jarden Corp)
Our specialized research analysts have been trained to map out their research needs to the right research resources and gain a unique edge when compared to their competitors. We provide intellectual, accurate and meaningful data in lightning.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3908607
Summary
A candle is wax with an ignitable wick embedded that provides light, and in some cases, a fragrance. It can also be used to provide heat, or as a method of keeping time.
The global Candle market will reach Volume Million USD in 2019 and with a CAGR xx% between 2020-2026.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Animal wax candles
Vegetable wax candles
Paraffin wax candles
Synthetic wax candles
Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):
Traditional Field
Craft Field
Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):
Blyth
Jarden Corp
Colonial Candle
S. C. Johnson & Son
Chesapeake Bay Candle
Langley/Emprire Candle
Lancaster Colony
Armadilla Wax Works
Dianne’s Custom Candles
Bolsius
Gies
Vollmar
Kingking
Talent
Zhong Nam
Pintian Wax
Everlight
Allite
Candle-lite
Major Region Market
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East & Africa
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-candle-market-study-2016-2026-by-segment-animal-wax-candles-vegetable-wax-candles-by-market-traditional-field-craft-field-by-company-blyth-jarden-corp
Table of Contents
Table of Content
1 Industry Overview
1.1 Candle Industry
1.1.1 Overview
1.1.2 Products of Major Companies
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 Industry Chain
1.2.2 Consumer Distribution
1.3 Price & Cost Overview
2 Candle Market by Type
2.1 By Type
2.1.1 Animal wax candles
2.1.2 Vegetable wax candles
2.1.3 Paraffin wax candles
2.1.4 Synthetic wax candles
2.2 Market Size by Type
2.3 Market Forecast by Type
3 Global Market Demand
3.1 Segment Overview
3.1.1 Traditional Field
3.1.2 Craft Field
3.2 Market Size by Demand
3.3 Market Forecast by Demand
4 Major Region Market
4.1 Global Market Overview
4.1.1 Market Size & Growth
4.1.2 Market Forecast
4.2 Major Region
4.2.1 Market Size & Growth
4.2.2 Market Forecast
5 Major Companies List
5.1 Blyth (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.2 Jarden Corp (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.3 Colonial Candle (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.4 S. C. Johnson & Son (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.5 Chesapeake Bay Candle (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.6 Langley/Emprire Candle (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.7 Lancaster Colony (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.8 Armadilla Wax Works (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.9 Dianne’s Custom Candles (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.10 Bolsius (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.11 Gies (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.12 Vollmar (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.13 Kingking (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.14 Talent (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.15 Zhong Nam (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.16 Pintian Wax (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.17 Everlight (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.18 Allite (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.19 Candle-lite (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
6 Conclusion
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3908607
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155
Links:
https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/3908607
https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/discount/3908607