Summary

A candle is wax with an ignitable wick embedded that provides light, and in some cases, a fragrance. It can also be used to provide heat, or as a method of keeping time.

The global Candle market will reach Volume Million USD in 2019 and with a CAGR xx% between 2020-2026.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Animal wax candles

Vegetable wax candles

Paraffin wax candles

Synthetic wax candles

Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):

Traditional Field

Craft Field

Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):

Blyth

Jarden Corp

Colonial Candle

S. C. Johnson & Son

Chesapeake Bay Candle

Langley/Emprire Candle

Lancaster Colony

Armadilla Wax Works

Dianne’s Custom Candles

Bolsius

Gies

Vollmar

Kingking

Talent

Zhong Nam

Pintian Wax

Everlight

Allite

Candle-lite

Major Region Market

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

