Summary

A bin refers to a large container or enclosed space for storing something in bulk, such as coal, grain, or wool and many more.Plastic Bins can be used for inventory, storage, transport or other use. Plastic bins with high impact strength of the HDPE (low-pressure high-density polyethylene) and PP (polypropylene) as the raw material injection molding. Most box technology is made of a plastic injection, and some plastic box is also supporting the lid (flat cover and flip two).

The global Plastic Bins market will reach Volume Million USD in 2019 and with a CAGR xx% between 2020-2026.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Standard Type

Oblique Insertion

Dislocation

Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):

Industrial Uses

Life Uses

Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):

Myers Industries

ORBIS Corporation

Keter

Edsal

Allit AG

Brite

Raaco

Vishakha

Busch Systems

W Weber

Perstorp

OTTO

Helesi

Shanghai AOTO

Major Region Market

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

Table of Content

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Plastic Bins Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Distribution

1.3 Price & Cost Overview

2 Plastic Bins Market by Type

2.1 By Type

2.1.1 Standard Type

2.1.2 Oblique Insertion

2.1.3 Dislocation

2.2 Market Size by Type

2.3 Market Forecast by Type

3 Global Market Demand

3.1 Segment Overview

3.1.1 Industrial Uses

3.1.2 Life Uses

3.2 Market Size by Demand

3.3 Market Forecast by Demand

4 Major Region Market

4.1 Global Market Overview

4.1.1 Market Size & Growth

4.1.2 Market Forecast

4.2 Major Region

4.2.1 Market Size & Growth

4.2.2 Market Forecast

5 Major Companies List

5.1 Myers Industries (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.2 ORBIS Corporation (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.3 Keter (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.4 Edsal (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.5 Allit AG (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.6 Brite (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.7 Raaco (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.8 Vishakha (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.9 Busch Systems (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.10 W Weber (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.11 Perstorp (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.12 OTTO (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.13 Helesi (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.14 Shanghai AOTO (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

6 Conclusion

