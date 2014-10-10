Our specialized research analysts have been trained to map out their research needs to the right research resources and gain a unique edge when compared to their competitors. We provide intellectual, accurate and meaningful data in lightning.

Summary

A bidet is a low fixed container in a bathroom which you can use to wash your bottom. It looks like a toilet but has warm-water jets for personal hygiene after you use the toilet. Bidets are normally situated near the toilet and are especially helpful to: people who are recovering from surgery; people who have physical disabilities; people with dexterity or other problems that limit their range of motion; people who have various medical conditions, such as hemorrhoids, diarrhea, dysentery, difficult bowel movements, or other ailments that involve the rectal or genital areas; people who have developmental disabilities, such as Down’s Syndrome, mental retardation, autism, or cerebral palsy; men and women who want better hygiene before or after sexual activities; and women who want more effective feminine hygiene during monthly menstrual periods.

The global Bidets market will reach Volume Million USD in 2019 and with a CAGR xx% between 2020-2026.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Conventional bidet

Bidet shower

Add-on bidets

Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):

Household

Commercial

Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):

Kohler

TOTO

LIXIL Corporation

Panasonic

ROCA

Hocheng Group (HCG)

Geberit Group

Villeroy & Boch

NCM

Coway

Duravit

Samhong Tech

Major Region Market

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

Table of Content

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Bidets Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Distribution

1.3 Price & Cost Overview

2 Bidets Market by Type

2.1 By Type

2.1.1 Conventional bidet

2.1.2 Bidet shower

2.1.3 Add-on bidets

2.2 Market Size by Type

2.3 Market Forecast by Type

3 Global Market Demand

3.1 Segment Overview

3.1.1 Household

3.1.2 Commercial

3.2 Market Size by Demand

3.3 Market Forecast by Demand

4 Major Region Market

4.1 Global Market Overview

4.1.1 Market Size & Growth

4.1.2 Market Forecast

4.2 Major Region

4.2.1 Market Size & Growth

4.2.2 Market Forecast

5 Major Companies List

5.1 Kohler (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.2 TOTO (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.3 LIXIL Corporation (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.4 Panasonic (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.5 ROCA (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.6 Hocheng Group (HCG) (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.7 Geberit Group (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.8 Villeroy & Boch (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.9 NCM (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.10 Coway (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.11 Duravit (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.12 Samhong Tech (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

6 Conclusion

