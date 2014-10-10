Gravity purifiers are water purifiers that do not consume electricity for their operations and are equipped with a UF filtration cartridge along with activated carbon. These purifiers are a low-cost alternative to modern RO water purifiers. Although, these are less-effective in the removal of various chemicals and other pollutants from the water using these systems instead of no purification is better.

A study about market overview is performed by considering market drivers, market restraints, opportunities and challenges. Moreover, this Gravity Purifiers market report contains significant data, current market trends, market environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the allied industry. This is the most relatable, exclusive, and commendable market research report formulated by focusing on definite business needs. The competitive analysis conducted in this report covers strategic profiling of key market players, their core competencies, and competitive landscape. To gain meaningful market insights and thrive in this competitive market place, this Gravity Purifiers Market research report plays a key role.

Market Analysis: Global Gravity Purifiers Market

Global Gravity Purifiers Market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the high concerns amongst various authorities regarding the prevention of water-borne diseases and providing a consistent supply of drinking water.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global gravity purifiers market are Livpure Pvt. Ltd.; KENT RO Systems Ltd.; Eureka Forbes; HUL; ProMinent; Rico; NASAKA; Panasonic Corporation; Rama Water Filters; TTK Prestige Ltd.; Blue Mount Appliances Pvt. Ltd.; tataswach.com, Aquafine Corporation among others

Market Drivers:

Low-resource consumption features and simplified process of water purification is expected to drive the growth of the market

Easy maintenance and reliability of performance in low-polluted environments is another factor boosting the growth of the market

Easy customization and variations of sizes in a wide-range of products is expected to propel the growth of the market

Increase in disposable income in the emerging countries which automatically enhances the purchasing power of the customers will augment the growth of the market in the forecast period

Market Restraints:

Lack of effectiveness in purification of water as compared to competitive water purifiers is the major factor restricting the growth of this market

Growing preference towards the packed can and bottled waters acts as a restraint for this market growth

Lack of awareness among the consumers towards the efficiency of gravity purifiers and the long-term approach towards drinking healthy water will impede this market growth

Segmentation: Global Gravity Purifiers Market

By Type

Ceramic

Stainless Steel

Gravity Bag

By Filter Type

Microfiber Mesh/Pre Filter

Activated Carbon Trap

Germkill Kit/Kitanu Magnet

By Functionality

Manual

Automatic

By Application

Industrial

Commercial

Household

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2019, International Air Purification Water Purifier Expo was held in Shanghai, China from 28-30, August 2019 at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC). The event is a platform for various purification manufacturers to present their latest product innovations and exhibit the latest in purification and disinfection products that they can offer

In February 2017, Tata Swatch announced the launch of “Tata Swatch Desire Plus” designed for an enhanced operating life and based on gravity-drive “Ultrafiltration (UF)” technology. This technology enables water purification in a more simplified process, helping deliver purified water up to 6,000 litres before the filter would require replacement

Competitive Analysis:

Global gravity purifiers market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of gravity purifiers market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Insights in the report:

Competitive analysis of key competitors involved in the market

Complete analysis of market segmentation and which segments are set to flourish in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026

Market drivers and restraints analysis along with the analysis of the market structure

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodologies

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Compliance in Gravity Purifiers Market

8 Gravity Purifiers Market, By Service

9 Gravity Purifiers Market, By Deployment Type

10 Gravity Purifiers Market, By Organization Size

11 Gravity Purifiers Market Analyses, By Vertical

12 Geographic Analyses

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

13 Competitive Landscapes

14 Detailed Company Profiles

15 Related Reports

