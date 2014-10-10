Global Colloidal Drug Carriers Market is rising gradually with a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. High demand of buccal drug delivery for ease of drug administration and new products launches are the key factors for market growth.

Colloidal drug carrier systems in which microscopically dispersed drug particles (small particles of 10–400 nm diameter) are suspended in a suspension form. Colloidal drug carrier is able to modify the distribution of an associated substance and hence improve the therapeutic index of drugs by increasing their efficacy and/or reducing their toxicity.

Colloidal Drug Carriers Market report showcases the list of top competitors and gives the insights on strategic industry analysis of the key factors affecting the market. Examination of major challenges faced currently by the business and the probable future challenges that the business may have to face while operating in this market are also considered. The collected information and data is tested and verified by market experts before handing over it to the end user. The Colloidal Drug Carriers report has been prepared with the experience of skillful and inventive team. It helps achieve an extreme sense of evolving industry movements before competitors. Few of the major competitors currently working in the global colloidal drug carriers market are Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Sanofi, Mankind Pharma, Bayer AG, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Novartis AG, Indivior PLC, Novo Nordisk A/S, Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc and many others.

Market Drivers

Increase demand of colloidal drug delivery for ease of drug administration is propelling the market growth

Growing preference colloidal drug delivery over conventional drug delivery method acts as a market driver

Rapid adoption of newer formulations and novel dosage forms can boost the market growth

Application of latest technologies in the health care industry can also act as a market driver

Market Restraints

Scientific and major technical challenges for developing the drugs will hamper the market growth

High cost involved in research and development for novel formulation is restricting the growth for the market

Patent expiry of major drugs and introduction of generic drugs of branded version is expected to restrain the growth if the market

Segmentation: Global Colloidal Drug Carriers Market

By Indication

Pain Management

Ophthalmology

Respiratory

Oncology

Others

By Type

Vesicular System Liposome Niosomes Pharmacosomes Others

Microparticulate System Nanoparticles Magnetic Microspheres Others



By Application

Ocular Drug Delivery

Controlled Release Drug Delivery

Pulmonary Drug Delivery

Others

By Drugs

Hydrophobic Drugs

Nab-Paclitaxel

Colloidal Silicon Dioxide

Others

By End users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2019, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd in collaboration with Celgene Corporation received approval from European Commission for Tecentriq (atezolizumab) in combination with Abraxane (nab-paclitaxel) for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable locally advanced or metastatic PD-L1–positive triple-negative breast cancer.

Competitive Analysis:

Global colloidal drug carriers market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global colloidal drug carriers market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

