Market Analysis:

Global Photo Rejuvenation Devices Market is expected to rise with the substantial CAGR of 6.8% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017.Increase in incidence of disease requiring surgery, is driving the market.

Photo rejuvenation is a skin care treatment procedure. It consists of different types of light emitting diodes, lasers and intense lights. This is used for various beauty purposes and it is an alternative treatment for beauty purpose, such as scars treatment, rosacea, matted telangiectasia, lentigines cherry and leg veins. It is also used in removal of tattoo and birth marks. It is widely used in health care industry.

The Photo Rejuvenation Devices report makes you focus on the important aspects of the market such as recent market trends and market conditions. Moreover, the Photo Rejuvenation Devices report also contains all the information including market definition, classifications, key developments, applications, and engagements while detailing about the actions of key players with respect to product launches, joint ventures, developments, mergers and acquisitions and effects of the same in terms of sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values. This Photo Rejuvenation Devices industry analysis report speaks in detail about the manufacturing process, type and applications. The Photo Rejuvenation Devices report consists of drivers and restraints for the market which are obtained with the help of SWOT analysis, along with their impact on the demand over the forecast period. Few of the major competitors currently working in global photo rejuvenation devices market are Abbott, biolitec AG, Candela Corporation, ERCHONIA CORPORATION, OmniGuide Holdings, Inc., Alcon Vision LLC, Dornier MedTech.,

Major Market Players

Aesculight., DEKA M.E.L.A. srl, NIDEK CO., LTD., Teleflex Incorporated., Koninklijke Philips N.V., TRIA BEAUTY, Silkn, L’Oréal, Procter & Gamble, Panasonic Corporation, Nu Skin, Spectrum Brands, Inc., Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Conair Corporation, AMOREPACIFIC CORPORATION, Lumenis, DELEO among others.

Market Drivers:

Large number of population rising towards beauty fascination, is boosting the market growth

Technological advancement in the field of rejuvenation technology, is enhancing the growth of the market

Increase in economic condition of such industries will propel the market in the forecast period

High disposable incomes, leading to people inclined towards beauty may escalate the market growth

Market Restraints:

Side effects, associated with the rejuvenation is hampering the market growth

Strict regulation towards rejuvenation will hinder this market growth in the forecast period

High cost of rejuvenation therapy restricts the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Photo Rejuvenation Devices Market

By product type

Lasers

Intense Pulsed Light

Photodynamic Therapy

Application

Brown Spots

Redness

Excess Blood Vessel

End User

Speciality Clinic

Hospitals

By Distribution Channel

Direct

Retail

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2017, Synergy MedSales Inc., along with FormaTK announced for its new product launch named as dermal laser systems. This product will be able to treat permanaent hair reduction, treatment of acne, pigmented lesions. This product will help to expand the product line of Synergy MedSales Inc in the market

In March 2016, Venus Concept received FDA approval for its product named as Venus Versa. It will be useful for multiple beauty purposes such as hair removal, facial wrinkles and rhytides among others. With this approval the company will enhance its brand value in the market

Competitive Analysis

Global photo rejuvenation devices market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of photo rejuvenation devices market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

