Market Analysis: Global Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) Market

Global Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) Market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 6.20% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing usage for storing data in various scientific studies and funding from government agencies for research are key factors which are driving the market.

The mountain of paper utility bills that used to pile up on your desk have given way to paperless billing and the ease of paying electronically from your bank account. No checks, no stamps required. When you go to the doctor, everything from a simple hangnail to all the lab results from your latest physical are meticulously kept in an electronic health record; that same e-record can also digitally send new prescriptions to your favorite pharmacy.

Market segmentation is the major parameter of this Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) report that categorizes the market depending upon application, vertical, deployment model, end-user, and geography etc.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in global electronic lab notebook (ELN) market are Abbott, Arxspan, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-ITech B.V., Dassault Systèmes, Danaher, Lab-Ally, LabArchives, LLC., Labii Inc., LABFOLDER GMBH, LABTrack, LLC, LabVantage Solutions Inc, LabWare, PerkinElmer Inc., Sapio Sciences and SciNote LLC among others.

Market Definition: Global Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) Market

The Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) accompanied with Lab Collector is a resourceful and modest software tool used to store and manage lab experiments. Lab Collector ELN allows traceability of research activity, enhancing lab superiority control and associations. ELN can track reagents, sample, cell lines and more. Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) offer substantial benefits over traditional paper laboratory notebooks (PLNs). They are mostly used by engineers, scientists and researchers who are working in research and development laboratories.

Market Drivers

Increased demand for accurate, speedy and efficient output is driving the growth of the electronic lab notebook market

Capability to view data across different organizations will boost the growth of this market

Increase in application of electronic lab notebook (ELN) in life sciences which is expected to propel the market growth

Growing necessity of preserving records electronically rather than storing on paper notebooks leads to the growth of the lab notebook market

Market Restraints

Data integration in cybercrime acts as a restraints for the electronic lab notebook market

High cost for the device hamper the growth of the market in the forecast period

Segmentation: Global Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) Market

By Product

Specific ELN

Cross-Disciplinary ELN

By License

Open-Source ELN

Proprietary ELN

By Mode of Delivery

On-Premise

Web-Based/ Cloud-based

By End User

Chemical Industry

Food and Beverage

Agriculture Industries

Environmental Testing Laboratories

Petrochemical Refineries & Oil and Gas Industry

Pharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organization (CRO) & Contract Manufacturing Organization (CMO)

Academic Research Institute

Others Metal & Mining Industry Forensic Industries



By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In May, 2019 Sapio Sciences proclaims the obtainability of Exemplar ELN Essentials, a self-service SaaS solution. Shaped as an access level lab notebook with initiative class functionality at a little, monthly cost. Handlers can sign up free trials of for ELN Essentials before deciding to purchase the system which will further drive the growth of the ELN market because of its cheapness and easy to use platform

In April, 2017 PerkinElmer, Inc. declared the launch of the PerkinElmer Signals Notebook at American Chemical Society (ACS), Spring National Meeting and Exposition. PerkinElmer’s fresh cloud-based electronic laboratory notebook solution (ELN) rules cleverer science through collaboration. It helps scientists in report completion, sharing of data and to accelerate data discovery through this method. It also supports R&D to quicken the innovation enabling the electronic lab notebook market to skyrocket in terms of growth

Competitive Analysis:

Global electronic lab notebook (ELN) Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of electronic lab notebook (ELN) market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

